Fall Guys Season 2 Update: Digital Developer has recently released the trailer for Fall Guys Season 2. Read more to find out the details and updates about Season 2 of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

After incredible success with the launch of Fall Guys, Mediatonic has already revealed a slice of how season 2 of the MOBA sensation will look like. The trailer has already confirmed that Fall Guys Season 2 will begin sometime in October. Besides this, a lot of new features and concepts will be introduced in Season 2 of Fall Guys.

Check out the official trailer released by Developer Digital about Season 2 of Fall Guys.

Getting excited about losing friends in Fall Guys Season 2. pic.twitter.com/dLASBLpfBe — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) September 9, 2020

The brief video clip revealed at Gamescom about Fall Guys Season 2 has given fans a lot of insight into how this next season will shape up.

Fall Guys Season 2 Features

There have been many modification regarding themes and costumes in Season 2 of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Season 2 will feature medieval theme and the stages look like battlegrounds within castles. Mediatonic also said the levels will be inspired by epic quests in the middle ages.

Mediatonic has also announced that it will bring fresh costumes to Season 2 based on the medieval theme. The six different types of costumes which have been revealed are Knight, paladin, wizard, dragon, witch and viking.

The developers have set the release date for Fall Guys Season 2 as mid-October. As we get closer to the period, the developers are expected to announce an actual release date.

