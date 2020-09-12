It’s deja vu, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team will face off in the season opener. Washington jumped out to a stunning 20-7 halftime lead last year in Week 1, but the Eagles were able to score 25 points in the second half to secure a 32-27 win. The rookie Terry McLaurin shocked the NFL world by hauling in five catches for 125 yards and a touchdown, but he won’t surprise this Eagles secondary again — especially with the addition of Darius Slay at cornerback.

To be quite frank, these two teams enter the 2020 season feeling very differently. The Eagles on one hand made several key additions and are excited to defend their division crown, while Washington changed head coaches, its team name, its uniforms and moved on from several key players this offseason. Washington does possess some young talent, but what can we expect from the Football Team in the season opener?

Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff. All odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

Eagles (-5.5) at Washington

This line has bounced around a little bit with the Eagles staying comfortable favorites, but we currently are sitting with Philly being a 5.5-point favorite. Interestingly enough, the Eagles were 6-point favorites when the schedule was released back in May.

The pick: Eagles -5.5. The Eagles have won the last six games against Washington and they are on the upswing as previously mentioned. Washington surprised Philly last year with a quick start, but I doubt that happens again this season. The “Football Team” is coming off a nightmare of an offseason and we might see that translate onto the field.

Over/Under 42 points

This number is not incredibly hard to hit. In fact, only three other games have lower Over/Unders. Washington and Philly have covered 42 points five out of the last six times they have met, including both times last season. In Week 1, they scored a combined 59 points; in Week 15, they combined for 64.

The pick: Over 42. I predicted a final score of 30-17 in my picks piece earlier this week, but I have a feeling the Eagles could score even more than that since Carson Wentz actually has healthy receivers this year. Take the Over.

Player props

Carson Wentz passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (-130). When it comes to passing yards and passing touchdowns, Wentz has had more success against Washington than any other team. He has played all three NFC East opponents a total of seven times each, but still has performed his best against Washington. Wentz has won five of those seven contests against Washington and has averaged 279 passing yards per game and just over two passing touchdowns per game. While that stat may not impress you enough to put money on this prop, he passed for three touchdowns in both games against Washington last year. He can get two in the season opener.

Antonio Gibson rushing yards: Under 40.5 (-110). It’s always tough to predict how rookies are going to fare in their first NFL action, but Gibson is an interesting player. He was more of an offensive weapon during his collegiate career at Memphis, and recorded 44 receptions as opposed to just 33 rushes. Washington classifies him as a “running back,” but I’m curious to see how many actual rushes he records. Let’s say he is actually Washington’s lead rusher in Week 1. In last year’s season opener, Washington’s lead rusher, Derrius Guice, recorded just 18 yards on the ground and the team’s lead rusher in Week 15, Adrian Peterson, recorded 66 rushing yards. Yes, this is an entirely different offense, but are we sure that Gibson is going to be running the ball enough to get up to 41 yards?

Terry McLaurin receptions: Over 4.5 (-115). As previously mentioned, I don’t think McLaurin is going to explode like he did against the Eagles in the season opener last year, but the stats support that possibility in some ways. In fact, McLaurin’s best two games during his rookie season came against the Eagles, as he caught a combined 10 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns. I think Philly’s secondary is improved, but you know Dwayne Haskins is going to try to get the ball to his old college teammate when he can. Last season, McLaurin caught at least five passes in six games. That number could go up considering he is Ron Rivera’s only legitimate offensive threat.