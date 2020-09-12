The former NRG/Cloud9 IGL is on his way out of the team but will continue to play under the Gen.G banner until they find a replacement.

Daps announced on twitter regarding his future at Gen.G, as he revealed that another chapter of his career has ended.

The Gen.G project was created when the core of the C9 roster was acquired consisting of daps, koosta and autimatic at the end of last year.

The roster went on to win DreamHack Open Anaheim and ESL One: Road to Rio and also peaked at no 12 in the world ranking in June’20.

Moving on from Gen.Ghttps://t.co/O7dG3eJ2y7 Will still finish out EPL with the team until they find a 5th or standin — daps (@daps) September 11, 2020

The Canadian IGL expressed that he was happy with what he had achieved with the team.

He took the decision to step down after 3-4 months of thinking about it.

The 27 year old also told that the Major was only thing stopping him from leaving.

With the Major cancelled for the year led to his departure.

As of today, @daps has stepped down from Gen.G’s CSGO roster. From leading us to our first LAN victory in Anaheim to clutch wins online, you’ve helped shape the Gen.G CSGO journey. Thank you for all your hard work and drive every step of the way 💛 pic.twitter.com/p5zFyukVUi — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) September 11, 2020

Admitting that the current situation was not idea with no LAN’s and limited practice options without boot camps put him through a rough mental state.

He will be standing in for the team at the current ESL Pro League while the team finds new IGL.

Damien was a huge part of our growth as Gen.G started our CSGO journey. We are lucky to have worked with him and wish him the best in the future. We are actively trying out players to join Gen.G. If you are a CSGO Pro interested in winning, DM me or email us at [email protected] — Stanz (@NathanStanz) September 11, 2020

daps finished his post by saying that he is committed to CS and would return if he feels a team is a right fit for him.

He also added that a shift to Valorant would be in cards for his future.

Gen.g’s Roster:

Timothy “⁠autimatic⁠” Ta

Kenneth “⁠koosta⁠” Suen

Sam “⁠s0m⁠” Oh

Hansel “⁠BnTeT⁠” Ferdinand

Damian “⁠daps⁠” Steele (stand-in)

Chris “⁠Elmapuddy⁠” Tebbit (coach)