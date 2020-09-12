The former NRG/Cloud9 IGL  is on his way out of the team but will continue to play under the Gen.G banner until they find a replacement.

Daps  announced on twitter regarding his future at Gen.G, as he revealed that another chapter of his career has ended.

The Gen.G project was created when the core of the C9 roster was acquired consisting of daps, koosta and autimatic at the end of last year.

The roster went on to win DreamHack Open Anaheim and ESL One: Road to Rio and also peaked at no 12 in the world ranking in June’20.

The Canadian IGL expressed that he was happy with what he had achieved with the team.

He took the decision to step down after 3-4 months of thinking about it.

The 27 year old also told that the Major was only thing stopping him from leaving.

With the Major cancelled for the year led to his departure.

Admitting that the current situation was not idea with no LAN’s and limited practice options without boot camps put him through a rough mental state.

He will be standing in for the team at the current ESL Pro League while the team finds new IGL.

daps finished his post by saying that he is committed to CS and would return if he feels a team is a right fit for him.

He also added that a shift to Valorant would be in cards for his future.

Gen.g’s Roster:

 Timothy “⁠autimatic⁠” Ta
 Kenneth “⁠koosta⁠” Suen
 Sam “⁠s0m⁠” Oh
 Hansel “⁠BnTeT⁠” Ferdinand
 Damian “⁠daps⁠” Steele (stand-in)

Chris “⁠Elmapuddy⁠” Tebbit (coach)

