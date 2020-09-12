The Boston Celtics will face off against the 5th seeded Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. Here we look at the schedule.

The Miami Heat made short work of the Milwaukee Bucks in their second round matchup, sending the Bucks home in just 5 games. Their Game 5 took place more than 4 days ago and so they have been patiently waiting for their ECF opponents.

Also read: ‘He can’t guard me’: Jimmy Butler mocks Giannis Antetokounmpo after scoring on the defensive player of the year

The Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors had their Game 7 last night with the Celtics coming up with the victory, 92-87.

Now the Miami Heat are set to face off against the Boston Celtics.

What will the schedule look like?

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports tweeted out the probable schedule for the ECF between the Heat and the Celts.

Eastern Conference and Western Conference schedules. pic.twitter.com/cA0TsvY6BA — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 12, 2020

Game 1 will commence on the 15th of September, giving Boston plenty of time to rest, which they most definitely need after this gruelling 7 game series.

This is the 3rd time the Boston Celtics have reached the Eastern Conference Finals in the last 4 seasons.

The NBA Eastern Finals will feature the Miami Heat (5) and Boston Celtics (3). This is the 1st time the Eastern Finals has not featured the #1 or #2 seed in the conference in the time period of 16 playoff teams (Est. 1984). pic.twitter.com/2mett4soto — Fifth Quarter Stats (@FQStats) September 12, 2020

However, this is the first time the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics will see each other in the ECF since their iconic series in 2012, where the LeBron James led Heat came out on top.

How well do the Heat matchup against the Celtics?

Both teams have excellent floor spacing. The Miami Heat have deep range deadeyes in Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson while the Celtics have a slew of options in Tatum, Walker, Brown, and Smart.

The Heat and the Celtics are also very comfortable with switching every position as both teams have agile big men with quick feet. They also have lengthy guards who can switch onto bigs in the post if need be.

All in all, this series will definitely go down to the wire and the team who wants it more will come out on top.