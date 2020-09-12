Description: CDZ Vs OSA Dream11 Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Cadiz return to the land of La Liga after a lengthy exile from the league

Ending second in the Sedunga Division with 69 points from 42 matches, Cadiz find themselves partaking in the La Liga for only the second time since 1992-93. Its been a lengthy period out of the league for the newly promoted side with the team regaling in its promotion with joyous celebrations.

However, the business end is finally upon the club with the team throwing open the doors of La Liga 2020-21. The first encounter of the new season in Spain will Cadiz square off against Osasuna, a match which looks set to be a tricky affair for the home.

For Cadiz, the lessons to take from Osasuna’s sortie in the La Liga are aplenty. Earning promotion only a couple of season’s back in the league, Osasuna ended up as high as 10th the last time around, a truly sensational campaign which saw the side end up just four points short of a spot in the Europa League,

CDZ Vs OSA Dream11 Probable Winner

While emulating those travails wont be a simple task, Osasuna with five wins in their last eight encounters are capable of doing so. The side showed its mettle towards the tail end of last season, a team which will be quietly confident of its chances come this encounter.

Having roped in four new players ahead of their travails in the league, Cadiz will not be roll overs by any means today. However, its Osasuna’s well functioning and established attack which sees the wind sway the side’s way and should see the side take three points from the outing.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Luismi and Jon are both going to miss the tie for Cadiz with the two’s absence attributed to injuries.

Avila, Darko and Brandon are all ruled out with injuries.

Cadiz

Cifuentes, Akapo, Lopez, Cala, Espino, Fernandez, Mari, Bodiger, Salvi, Negredo, Malbasic

Osasuna

Herrera, Vidal, U Garcia, Hernandez, Perez, Torres, Torro, Oier, D Garcia, Adrian, Gallego

Match Details

La Liga 2020-21

Match: Cadiz Vs Osasuna

Date And Time: 13th September, Sunday- 12:30am IST

Venue: Estadio Ramón de Carranza, Cadiz

Top Scorer

Cadiz

Osasuna

Avila: 9 Goals, 2 Assists

Dream 11 Picks

Goal-Keeper

Cadiz’s Alberto Cifuentes is set to become the oldest player to partake in the league today. At forty one years of age, the side’s goal-keeper has managed to sustain himself for such a lengthy period in the game owing to his acumen and guile to make him an instant pick for the outing.

Defenders

Had Osasuna managed to address their defensive issues, the club would have found itself in the Europa League this season. The side had to pay a contentious prize for leaking 56 goals, something which bogged them down last term.

And with Cadiz hardly equipped with the most well versed of defences either, a cleansheet looks to be the last thing to come out of the day’s outing. If there is any side though capable of pulling a cleansheet its Osasuna to see us opt for the trio of David Garcia, Nacho Vidal and Aridane Hernandez from the club.

Midfielders

With seven goals and eight assists to his name last season, Roberto Torres had the most goal contributions for the club. The Osasuna man spearheaded his side’s march into one of their best finishes in La Liga to see him become an instant pick for us for the impending outing.

Paired alongside him will be Ruben Garcia who had the seven goals and two assists in the same season.

Elsewhere, we have the two names be inducted in our side from the opposition as well. With Osasuna vulnerable in defence, both Salvi Sanchez and Alex Fernandez will be quietly confident of piling on atleast the one goal in between them given their panache.

Strikers

With Avila out injured for the tie, the duo of Adrian Lopez and Enric Gallego will be asked to compensate for the absence of the side’s top scorer from last season. And the duo is more than capable of doing so as well, myriad names capable of crafting their way to a string of goals as they move in unison.

The home side meanwhile sees new signing Negredo wrap up our set of picks for the day’s impending clash.

Captain And Vice-Captain

With a hand in fifteen goals last term, Torres will captain our side while Garcia is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Alberto, Hernandez, Garcia, Vidal, Fernandez, Torres, Garcia, Sanchez, Lopez, Negredo, Gallego

