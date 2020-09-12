The Denver Broncos have one of the game’s top young wide receivers in Courtland Sutton, who may not be available for Monday’s season opener against the Tennessee Titans. Sutton is listed as questionable on Denver’s injury report with a shoulder injury that has been bothering him throughout the week. The Broncos said Sutton was “day-to-day” earlier in the week, but his status for Monday has the percentage of a coin flip.

“He’s questionable in the truest sense of the word: 50-50,” said Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “He’s got to pass the most primitive test there is, it’s what I told him and the trainers. He’s got to be able to do 10 jumping jacks — if he can do 10 jumping jacks, he can play.”

If Sutton is unable to play, Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur revealed 2020 first-round pick Jerry Jeudy would see an increased role in the offense. Jeudy is listed as the starter opposite of rookie second-round pick K.J. Hamler, who is also listed as questionable, on the team’s unofficial depth chart.

“With regard to Jerry Jeudy, he was going to be part of the plan anyway,” Shurmur said, via the Broncos website. “Let’s say that Courtland doesn’t make it for whatever reason, then the whole group has got to kind of share the load. That’s the way it has always been and always will be. These kind of things are part of our game, so they’ve got to be ready to go. We’re preparing him to play anyway, so he may just have to take a few more snaps. Other guys will fill in, as well.”

Hamler has missed the majority of camp with a hamstring injury but was a limited participant in practice throughout the week. If Sutton and Hamler are out, the Broncos will roll out a starting lineup of Jeudy and Tim Patrick in two-receiver sets, with DaeSean Hamilton joining the mix in three-receiver sets.

Sutton finished with 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns in 2019, ending the year third among second-year wideouts in catches and second in yards while earning his first Pro Bowl selection. Denver could certainly use Sutton on the field in Shurmur’s debut as the play-caller of the offense.