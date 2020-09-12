Get ready for an AFC East battle as the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bills Stadium. The Bills finished 10-6 and earned an AFC Wild Card berth for the second time in three seasons. The Jets were 7-9 and placed third in the AFC East. Buffalo is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Bills vs. Jets odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 39.5. Before entering any Jets vs. Bills picks, you’ll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Bills vs. Jets spread: Bills -6.5

Bills vs. Jets over-under: 39.5 points

Bills vs. Jets money line: Buffalo -300, New York +250

Why the Jets can cover

New York has won two of the past three meetings between the AFC East rivals. Sam Darnold looks to continue making progress after throwing for 3,024 yards and 19 TDs in his second pro season. Jamison Crowder is aiming for his third consecutive outing vs. Buffalo with eight-plus receptions. Newcomer Breshad Perriman will be attempting to reach 100 receiving yards in his fourth consecutive regular season game.

Le’Veon Bell looks to rebound from his worst pro season in which he totaled just four TDs from scrimmage, while linebacker Jordan Jenkins led New York with a career-high eight sacks in 2019. He will attempt to force a fumble and sack the quarterback in a third consecutive game vs. Buffalo. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bills winning the first 17-16 on the road and the Jets taking the second 13-6.

Why the Bills can cover

Josh Allen leads all QBs with 17 rushing TDs since 2018. He is only one of two quarterbacks to deliver 30 TD passes and 15 rushing scores in his first two pro campaigns. His newest weapon is former Viking Stefon Diggs, who had a career high 1,130 receiving yards in 2019. John Brown had seven catches for 123 yards and a TD last time he faced New York.

Devin Singletary is seeking to reach 110-plus scrimmage yards for the fourth consecutive home game. He will complemented by bruising rookie Zack Moss, a third round pick from Utah. Tre’Davious White tied for the league lead with six interceptions last season. The Bills made him the highest-paid cornerback in league history with a four-year, $70 million contract extension last weekend.

