It has been a season of change in the NFL, with training camps limited, preseason games canceled and Tom Brady no longer calling the shots in New England. But the 2020 NFL season is upon us, and bettors, fans and fantasy players are eager to get in on the action when the Week 1 NFL schedule continues on Sunday. One way bettors and fans can get involved during the 2020 NFL season is through a survivor pool. Players pick one team each week, and if that team loses, the player is eliminated. With so much at stake, making accurate NFL survivor picks is critical.

The Ravens, who went an NFL-best 14-2 during the regular season last year, are eight-point favorites against the Browns, according to the latest NFL spreads from William Hill, but are the big favorites the best bets when making your NFL survivor pool picks? Or should you save the top teams for another week of NFL knockout pool picks? Before you make any Week 1 NFL survivor picks, see what NFL guru Mike Tierney has to say.

SportsLine’s all-time No. 1 NFL expert, Tierney excels both straight-up and against the spread. Anyone who has followed his NFL picks is up more than $3,700.

Last year, Tierney went 161-94-1 on straight-up picks, beating the vast majority of experts on NFLPickWatch.com. A renowned sportswriter who’s reported from seven Super Bowls, Tierney is an authority on the survivor pool format.

He has studied the entire regular-season schedule, plotting out which team he plans to take each week. You can only see his optimal survivor pool strategy over at SportsLine.

Top Week 1 NFL survivor pool predictions

It all starts Sunday with Week 1. Tierney is not going with the host Bills, even though their opponents, the Jets, are mired in turmoil and missing several key defenders.

Buffalo has one of the top defenses in the league, and New York had a rocky offseason, but will quarterback Josh Allen be able to build on last season’s progress? Tierney is taking a wait-and-see approach and will hold on to the Bills for use down the line. “Buffalo is drawing plenty of support in pools,” Tierney told SportsLine. “I will land on the Bills later, with plenty of appealing weeks on a soft schedule.”

How to make Week 1 NFL survivor pool picks

There’s a much better option, Tierney says. He has a confident pick on a team he knows will storm out of the gates and put up a convincing Week 1 win. Picking this team will get you to Week 2 and puts you in the optimal position to go deep in your NFL survivor pool. The time to pick this team is now, and you can see the play over at SportsLine.

Which team is a must-back in your Week 1 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 1, all from the No. 1 expert who crushes the NFL year-in and year-out, and find out.