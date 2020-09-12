Getty Images



Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Spanish club announced on Saturday. The 50-year-old Argentine was with the club in recent days for training ahead of the start of the La Liga season, but he now has to quarantine at home. The club said he isn’t showing any symptoms.

Atleti are set to take on Cadiz on Tuesday in a friendly before their league opener at home on Sept. 27 against Granada.

“The first team, coaching staff and auxiliary personnel underwent tests on Friday as soon as they returned from training in Los Angeles de San Rafael after a positive test was returned by a member of the travelling party in the previous tests carried out on Thursday,” the club said in a statement.

“The analysis of these new samples in the laboratory has determined that our coach, Diego Pablo Simeone, has given a positive result for Covid-19. Fortunately, he does not present any symptoms and is isolating at his home and fulfilling the quarantine after taking training with the team since last Monday.”

His status for the season opener remains to be seen, but it’s safe to assume he would be able to return in a couple weeks as long as he tests negative for the virus.