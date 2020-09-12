Ali Khan: The fast bowler is coming on the back of a successful stint with Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League.

USA fast bowler Ali Khan will become the first player from his country to play in the Indian Premier League after he has signed with Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2020.

The 29-year old right-arm pacer has played a lone international match till now – an ODI against Papua New Guinea last year. However, it is his 36-match T20 experience which has enticed eyeballs towards him.

Known for his pace and bowling the yorkers at will especially in the slog overs, Ali Khan is coming on the back of a successful stint with Trinbago Knight Riders (same parent company as KKR) in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League.

In 18 T20s in the CPL including his debut for Guyana Amazon Warriors in 2016, Ali Khan has dismissed 17 batsmen at an average of 27.65, an economy rate of 8.77 and a strike rate of 19.59.

Ali Khan replaces Harry Gurney at KKR

It is worth mentioning that Ali Khan will replace left-arm pacer Harry Gurney in IPL 2020. Gurney, 33, had opted out of the cash-rich league as he is scheduled to undergo a surgery regarding a shoulder injury.

Having made his IPL debut last season for Kolkata, Gurney had picked seven wickets in eight matches at an average of 34, an economy rate of 8.81 and a strike rate of 23.14.

At KKR, Ali Khan will rub shoulders with the likes of Australia’s Pat Cummins and New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson. Among the local fast bowlers, Ali Khan will compete alongside the likes of Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Prasidh Krishna.

Going by the schedule of IPL 2020, Knight Riders will be the last team to play their first match. Under captain Dinesh Karthik, Kolkata will play their first match against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 23 in Abu Dhabi.