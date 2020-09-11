Steve Nash roasts Shaq on his inability make free throws late in the 4th, resulting in him not winning more MVPs.

The NBA on TNT crew never fails to disappoint with the level of entertainment they provide. The cast of Ernie Johnson, Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal is adored by fans as they always provide quality content while also making us chuckle in between their basketball takes.

Steve Nash’s interview with the NBA on TNT crew was nothing less than hilarious as it featured Shaq taking a playful jab at Steve Nash’s MVP trophy back in 2005 and 2006.

Steve Nash gets Shaq back with a quick witted response

The Hall-of-Fame point guard is the newly appointed Head Coach of the promising Brooklyn Nets and has been getting loads of media attention in the past week or so.

NBA on TNT fans expect nothing less from Shaq Diesel as it was inevitable that Shaq would bring up the fact that he got snubbed for MVP in 2005 and 2006. Shaq asked Steve Nash to show him “one of the MVP trophies you stole from me.”

This prompted the 2x MVP to fire back with, “It’s hard to give you an MVP since you couldn’t make a free throw down the stretch.”

.@SHAQ had to get the last word in with @SteveNash 🤣 pic.twitter.com/V4Lpc4H5ih — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 11, 2020

This was obviously a dig at Shaq for being notorious for not being able to knock down a free throw when needed.

Is Steve Nash a good fit for the Brooklyn Nets?

Nash addressed the fact that he has no prior NBA Head Coaching experience, saying, “I led a team for 18 years.”

Steve Nash addresses his lack of prior coaching experience and why he’s confident he’ll find success as the next head coach in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/8JOedmfO0Q — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 9, 2020

Nash has also built up a great relationship with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. He called both of the one the greatest to ever do it at their position and is happy to be able to work with them.