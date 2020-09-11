WCC vs DDC Dream11 Semi-Final Prediction: Waratah Cricket Club vs Darwin Cricket Club – 12 September 2020 (Darwin)

Waratah Cricket Club will take on Darwin Cricket Club in the Semi-Final 1 match of Darwin and District One Day Tournament. The match will be played at the Garden’s oval in the district of Darwin.

Waratah Cricket Club topped in the league stages with 10 wins in 12 games in the tournament and would like to continue their winning momentum in the knock-out stages as well. They have some really good players in their ranks and would like to dominate whereas Darwin CC finished fourth in the group stages with 6 wins in 12 games. Waratah would like to dominate in this game.

Pitch Report –

This pitch well be helpful for the bowlers and we can expect a low-scoring game.

Average First Innings score (Last 5 ODIs): 215, Bat 1st Won: 3, Bat 2nd Won: 2

Match Details :

Time:- 7.00 AM IST, Live on Fancode

Probable XI for both sides:-

Waratah Cricket Club – James Seymour, Isaac Conway, Madura Weerasinghe, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Riley Vernon, Sanka Wijegunarathne, Udara Weerasinghe, Shamindra Madushan, Tristan Glover, Ishara Gange.

Darwin Cricket Club– Troy Ryan, Tom Briggs, Luke Shelton, William Anstey, Dion Meta, Luke Zanchetta, Aaron Summers, Aiden Hardcastle, Huw Wiltshire, Connor Hawkins.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

I Conway, J Seymour, L Shelton, M Weerasinghe, and U Weerasinghe.

WCC vs DDC Dream11 Wicket-Keeper

I Conway (Price 9.5) will be our wicket-keeper. Conway has scored 452 runs so far at an average of 50.22. He is a brilliant batsman and will be in our team for this game.

WCC vs DDC Dream11 Batsmen

The Batting category of this game has not performed really well in the tournament. A Chandrasinghe has batted in 5 innings and scored at an average of 51 whereas T Glover and A Hardcastle will be picked to complete the mandatory 3 batsmen quota.

WCC vs DDC Dream11 All-Rounders

U Weerasinghe (Price 9.5) and J Seymour (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from the Waratah side. Seymour has been tremendous so far in the tournament and has scored 407 runs in the tournament at an average of 37. He has also picked 16 wickets in his bowling as well whereas Weerasinghe is the best wicket-taker of the tournament and has picked 24 wickets in 11 games, he has scored 158 runs with the bat as well. Both of them are fantastic players and cannot be dropped.

L Shelton (Price 11) will be our all-rounders from the Darwin side. Shelton has been one of the best players of the tournament. He has scored 525 runs in the tournament at an average of 47.73 and has also picked 21 wickets in just 12 games. He is a gun player and cannot be dropped.

WCC vs DDC Dream11 Bowlers

M Weerasinghe (Price 9) and H Sandaradura (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Waratah side. Weerasinghe has picked 16 wickets in the tournament so far whereas Sandaradura has picked 14 wickets. Both of them are really good players and should be picked for this game.

D Meta (Price 8.5) and T Ryan (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Darwin side and will complete our squad. Both of them have not taken many wickets but still will be decent players to complete the team.

Match Prediction: Waratah Cricket Club will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

J Seymour and L Shelton

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + U Weerasinghe and M Weerasinghe

SportsRush Small-League Dream 11 Team for the Game

