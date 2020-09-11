WAT Vs MIDD Dream 11 Prediction: New season of the Championship begins with Watford starting their new life in the English footballing fraternity.

Dumped out of the Premier League last season, Watford will now find themselves partaking in the Championship for 2020-21. In what were an agonising and anguish filled season for the club, the side ended up in 19th spot to shambolically exit the sanctum of the showpiece league.

After registering just the solitary win at the halfway mark, things looked to be on the right track for Watford as they registered a couple of wins. That run saw them hand champions-elect, Liverpool, their first defeat of the season, a result which was widely said to be a defining moment in Watford’s sortie.

And while the club failed to register wins as the league returned after the turn of COVID, the side was offering glimpses of fight and character. It made the owner’s decision to relieve their second manager of the season of his duties all the more inexplicable, a move which had a direct impact on the side’s relegation.

Probable Winner

Relegation was set to have an adverse effect at Watford. A string of regular starters has all departed with the side roping in Ivic to take over the reign of management at the club.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough will be looking to improve on their sordid 17th place finish in the Championship last term. The side makes a foray into the day’s clash having defeated Shrewsbury Town 4-3 earlier in the Carabao League Cup.

This should be a closely contested affair with us yet unsure of how Watford will look like under a set of new players and manager. However, their Premier League knowhow should play a decisive role to give the side a win on the day.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Isaac, Femenia, Roberto, Welbeck, Adam and Deulofeu are all going to miss this one for Watford with the side stricken with injuries.

Watford

Foster, Dawson, Kabasele, Wilmot, Ngakia, Chalobah, Cleverley, Estupinan, Dele-Bashiru, Quina, Murray

Middlesbrough

Stojanovic, Dijksteel, Hall, Fry, Spence, Howson, Wing, Tavernier, Johnson, Fletcher, Assombalonga

Match Details

Championship 2020-21

Match: Watford Vs Middlesbrough

Date And Time: 12th September, Saturday- 12:15am IST

Venue: Vicarage Road, Watford

Top Scorer

Watford

Middlesbrough

Ashely: 11 Goals, 7 Assists

Bygone Encounter

Middlesbrough Vs Shrewsbury Town: 4-3

Dream 11 Picks

Goal-Keeper

Watford’s Ben Foster will be inducted into our Dream 11 side as the goal-keeper for the forthcoming encounter. The goal-keeper was crucial in keeping his side in the relegation fracas till the tail end of last season’s Premier League campaign as he tried his best to stave off shots piled on his way.

Defenders

The first telling change in Watford’s side under Ivic’s tutelage is a change of formation. The manager is going to deploy a 3-5-2 shape today as he turns to his wingbacks to help provide the team with wide attacking support in their attacking soirees.

It sees us indulge in the services of both the side’s wingbacks. In Jeremy Ngakia and Pervis Estupinan, the side has at its disposal who can utilise their searing speed to canter persistently into the side’s attacking play.

Christian Kabasele will wrap up the trio of picks from the home side given their slight edge when it comes to keeping a cleansheet on the day.

Midfielders

With Watford deploying a new look attack for today’s encounter in lieu of transfers and players being injured, Domingos Quina and Nathaniel Chalobah are set to get a place in the team’s playing 11. The two will be yearning to make this opportunity count as they look to push for a permanent place in the side’s playing 11.

And with Middlesbrough having shipped in a horrendous 61 goals last season, we envisage this Watford duo relishing in today’s clash. Middlesbrough on the other hand will see an akin partnership be inducted in our Dream 11 side for the outing.

With Watford leaking goals at the back in the Premier League, a dilemma which saw them being relegated, Middlesbrough will push hard to score today. It will see the diminutive and dynamic Lewis Wing and Jonny Howson be heavily involved on the day to see us bring in both of them from the side.

Strikers

While it’s clear that the visiting side can’t defend, the side does look good for goals though. They hit Shrewsbury side for 4 to prevail in a seven-goal thriller previously to see us opt for the two names from the side.

We begin with the team’s top scorer from last season. Striker Ashely Fletcher had a staggering 11 goals to see him be an instant pick for us with Britt Assombalonga who had 11 goals and 2 assists making a foray as well.

Elsewhere, Watford will see an exciting prospect, striker Luis Javier Suarez is snagged by us from the side.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The 11 goals and 7 assists he popped up with last season see Ashley captain our side while Suarez is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Dream 11 Disclaimer

