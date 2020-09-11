Shroud Valorant Settings: Shroud is a former CS:GO professional player who retired from competitive play back in 2018 to pursue a career in full time streaming.

He is a variety streamer where he plays a lot of battle royale’s like COD Warzone, Day-z and PUBG.

Recently he has been focused on Valorant, and has been putting in a lot of time and effort.

The canadian streamer immediately caught everyone’s attention with his incredible aim and high level game play.

After the release of Valorant, a 5v5 FPS game developed by Riot Games captured the hype gamers as a new eSports title was added to the mix.

His plays have made him immortalized as the “King of Reddit” for his flashy gameplay.

The above video shows his prowess within the game.

Mouse settings:

Mouse:Logitech G Pro Wireless Ghost

Sensitivity: 0.78

DPI: 450

eDPI: 351

Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

Scoped Sensitivity Multiplier: 1

Windows Sensitivity:6

Keyboard binds:

Keyboard:Logitech G Pro X MK

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Use Object: F

Equip Spike: 4

Crouch:L-Ctrl

Walk:L-Shift

Jump: Space Bar

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ult:X

Crosshair setting’s:

Color:Cyan

Outlines:Off

Center Dot:On/0.506/1

Inner Lines:1/6/1/1

Outer Lines:1/5/3/4

Fade/Movement/Firing Error:Off/Off/Off

Radar Settings:

Rotate/Fixed Orientation: Rotate/Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 0.978

Minimap Zoom: 0.843

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings:

Monitor: BenQ XL2540

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit: 300 FPS

Graphic Quality Setting’s:

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FE SLI

Material Quality: High

Texture Quality: High

Detail Quality: High

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync : Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

First Person Shadows: Off