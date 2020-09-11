Shroud Valorant Settings: Shroud is a former CS:GO professional player who retired from competitive play back in 2018 to pursue a career in full time streaming.
He is a variety streamer where he plays a lot of battle royale’s like COD Warzone, Day-z and PUBG.
Recently he has been focused on Valorant, and has been putting in a lot of time and effort.
The canadian streamer immediately caught everyone’s attention with his incredible aim and high level game play.
After the release of Valorant, a 5v5 FPS game developed by Riot Games captured the hype gamers as a new eSports title was added to the mix.
His plays have made him immortalized as the “King of Reddit” for his flashy gameplay.
The above video shows his prowess within the game.
Mouse settings:
Mouse:Logitech G Pro Wireless Ghost
Sensitivity: 0.78
DPI: 450
eDPI: 351
Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
Scoped Sensitivity Multiplier: 1
Windows Sensitivity:6
Keyboard binds:
Keyboard:Logitech G Pro X MK
Equip Primary Weapon: 1
Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
Equip Melee Weapon: 3
Use Object: F
Equip Spike: 4
Crouch:L-Ctrl
Walk:L-Shift
Jump: Space Bar
Use/Equip Ability 1: E
Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
Use/Equip Ability 3: C
Use/Equip Ability Ult:X
Crosshair setting’s:
Color:Cyan
Outlines:Off
Center Dot:On/0.506/1
Inner Lines:1/6/1/1
Outer Lines:1/5/3/4
Fade/Movement/Firing Error:Off/Off/Off
Radar Settings:
Rotate/Fixed Orientation: Rotate/Based on Side
Keep Player Centered: Off
Minimap Size: 0.978
Minimap Zoom: 0.843
Minimap Vision Cones: On
Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings:
Monitor: BenQ XL2540
Display Mode: Fullscreen
Resolution: 1920×1080
Frame Rate Limit: 300 FPS
Graphic Quality Setting’s:
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FE SLI
Material Quality: High
Texture Quality: High
Detail Quality: High
UI Quality: Low
Vignette: Off
VSync : Off
Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
Improve Clarity: Off
Bloom: On
Distortion: Off
First Person Shadows: Off