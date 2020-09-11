Description: SHIJ Vs WHN Dream11 Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Wuhan look to extend their unbeaten spin to four matches today as the club strives to affirm a top 4 spot in its favour

With Hebei below them persistently snapping at their heels, Wuhan Zall find themselves clutching onto straws at the moment. A slump in form sees the side only two points clear in third place, a position the side will be looking to consolidate come today.

Their 2-2 draw the last time around saw them further drop points and with it see the side’s two match winning spree be curbed with it. However, the side won’t be massively fazed with the result with the team unbeaten in four of its last five encounters to stamp its authority in Group B.

However, their teetering form does make for cause of concern, especially when they step out to face off against Ever Bright today. With two wins on the bounce, Ever Bright have climbed as high as fifth in the points tally with only three points refraining them from displacing Wuhan in third place.

SHIJ Vs WHN Dream11 Probable Winner

It’s that alluring prize which will spur Ever Bright when they step out to the middle for this one. The side is buoyed with its current slate of results and will be hungry to quench three points which will see them make massive strides into third spot today.

This is a tie which has all the makings of a jaffer of a contest. Extremely little will separate the two with Wuhan managing to accrue a win by the one goal margin.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Zang is out injured while Wang sees his suspension keep him out of the day’s outing.

Silva will fail to make the cut for Wuhan today in lieu of his injuries.

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright

Shao Puliang, Cao Xuan, Stoppila Sunzu, Zheng Zhiyun, Liao Chengjian, Chen Zitong, Peng Wang, Zang Yifeng, Matheus Leite, Oscar Taty-Maritu, Yang Yun

Wuhan Zall

Dong Hengyi, Daniel Carriço, Han Pengfei, Chenglin Zhang, Ming Tian, Kai Wang, Song Zhiwei, Eddy Gnahore, Li Hang, Tong Zhou, Leo Baptistao

Match Details

Chinese Super League 2020-21

Match: Shijiazhuang Vs Wuhan Group B

Date And Time: 11th September, Friday- 5:30pm IST

Venue: Suzhou Sports Centre, Suzhou

Top Scorer

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright

Muriqui: 4 Goals, 1 Assist

Wuhan

Bygone Encounter

Qingdao Vs Ever Bright: 0-1

Wuhan Vs Guoan: 2-2

Dream 11 Picks

Goal-Keeper

In a tie which saw only the one goal being scored on the day, Ever Bright were left thanking Shao Puliang for their win on the day. The shot stopper parried away a string of shots on the day to ensure his side’s goal was kept intact and speckle free.

Defenders

Given the ramifications stemming from the day’s outing, a cleansheet looks extremely unlikely for either side. Both these teams will go all out in their approach today with three points holding colossal importance.

Having let in the one goal lesser than Ever Bright is what saw the wind sway in Wuhan Zall’s favour for this docket. We are going to be opting for a triad from the club with Chenglin Zhang becoming the first player to be inducted in our setup given the 2 goals he has for the side.

He’s partnered up by the gallant Han Pengfei and Liao Junjian, two players who have quashed side’s in their scoring aspirations all season long.

Midfielders

Ever Bright’s defence has restricted them from making a spot in the pinnacles of the group. The side’s backline is way too vulnerable, one which has gone off to sleep on way too many occasions to leave the side in a quagmire.

It’s a predicament which Wuhan Zall are set to exploit come today. Their partnership of the electric and flair filed Liu Yun and Song Zhiwei will leave no stone unturned to capitalise on the opposition’s vulnerabilities to see us opt for the duo from the side.

Our approach when opting for the picks from Ever Bright was more subdued. With the side set to focus impetuous on defence, Romulo Borges and Zhong Jiyu will be handed over the onus of clamping down on the side’s attacking plays.

Strikers

With Muriqui’s involvement looking dicey as he nurses an injury, all the scoring brunt will fall directly on Matheus Leite. And he’s capable of scoring for the side as well given the two goals and five assists he’s already foraged for the club.

Wuhan’s leading scorer with the three goals and one assist, Jean Kouassi becomes the first name to be instilled in our side from the club along with Leo Baptistao who has the two goals.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His four goal involvements will see Jean be inducted in our side as the captain while Leite is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Puliang, Zhang, Pengfei, Junjian, Yun, Zhiwei, Borges, Jiyu, Jean, Leo, Leite

