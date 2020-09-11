Sebastian Vettel F1: The legendary German will race for the Aston Martin outfit in 2021, with his Ferrari contract expiring this season.

Sebastian Vettel finally has a reason to smile, after a tumultuous 2020 season with Ferrari so far. The four-time world champion has been confirmed as a driver for the 2020 and 2021 season. He will join the outfit currently known as Racing Point after his last race with Ferrari, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Vettel was asked of his decision to join the Aston Martin outfit making a comeback to F1 after a few decades. He termed the decision as not being an easy one, but is confident of doing a solid job with the team. Aston Martin have been a solid outfit in F1 in their Force India and now Racing Point avatar.

”This was certainly not an easy decision. It was actually about two points. Firstly, the belief in the team that they can do well. That is partly based on what you can already see, but also the fact that I believe that they can do even better. I have now made my decision as you know, because I also think I have more to give in a new environment.”

Sebastian Vettel was considering all options

Vettel also revealed that he had other teams in consideration too, including Mercedes. But that option was gone after Daimler confirmed Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas would be continuing next season. McLaren roped in Daniel Ricciardo; Fernando Alonso will make a sensational return to Renault.

As for the team he won all his titles with, Red Bull made it clear they would not he hiring the German again. A ‘sebbatical’ was also being touted as a possibility, some even suggesting the extreme situation of Vettel retiring from the sport. Ultimately, he found the Aston Martin project very appealing, and is going to replace Sergio Perez.

”You have to be realistic. If you want to be world champion in 2021, you have to be with Mercedes. However, those two seats have already been forgiven, so you have to look beyond that. Racing Point has always had to do with few resources in recent years, but now the rules are coming their way and the team is growing. It is very cool for me to be part of the return of Aston Martin.”