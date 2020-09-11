Who’s Playing
Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
Last Season Records: New Orleans 13-3; Tampa Bay 7-9
What to Know
The New Orleans Saints won both of their matches against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season (31-24 and 34-17) and are aiming for the same result. New Orleans and Tampa Bay are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints are coming off of a 13-3 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Minnesota Vikings 26-20. On the other hand, Tampa Bay missed the playoffs altogether last season and is looking forward to a clean start.
A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans was second best in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2019 season with 36. Tampa Bay displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked first in the league in passing yards per game, closing the season with 320.4 on average.
The Saints have the odds in their favor, so they’ll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome — New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Saints are a 3.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New Orleans have won six out of their last ten games against Tampa Bay.
- Nov 17, 2019 – New Orleans 34 vs. Tampa Bay 17
- Oct 06, 2019 – New Orleans 31 vs. Tampa Bay 24
- Dec 09, 2018 – New Orleans 28 vs. Tampa Bay 14
- Sep 09, 2018 – Tampa Bay 48 vs. New Orleans 40
- Dec 31, 2017 – Tampa Bay 31 vs. New Orleans 24
- Nov 05, 2017 – New Orleans 30 vs. Tampa Bay 10
- Dec 24, 2016 – New Orleans 31 vs. Tampa Bay 24
- Dec 11, 2016 – Tampa Bay 16 vs. New Orleans 11
- Dec 13, 2015 – New Orleans 24 vs. Tampa Bay 17
- Sep 20, 2015 – Tampa Bay 26 vs. New Orleans 19