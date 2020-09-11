USATSI



All eyes were on the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans on Thursday night, as Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson kicked off the 2020 NFL season. There were plenty of things to be curious about: Would play be sloppy due to no preseason? Would the limited fans in attendance make a difference? And then of course, what kind of COVID-19 precautions would be taken? While plenty of team employees and assistants wore face masks, it was Andy Reid’s face shield that stole the show.

The Chiefs head coach opted to wear the clear face shield that connected to his hat, and it didn’t take long for it to fog up. Social media had plenty of fun with “Big Red’s” inability to see while coaching, and it also had other coaches around the league reconsidering their masks for when teams kick off on Sunday. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh noticed someone had placed a face shield in his office this week, and he considered using it this weekend since his glasses fog up in humid weather. After seeing Reid, however, Harbaugh is going back to the drawing board.

“I dismissed that after last night,” Harbaugh said with a smile on Friday, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Reid himself may reconsider his mask plan for Week 2, and he admitted after the game that he didn’t do very well with the face shield. Harbaugh said that he and his wife, Ingrid, had plenty of fun joking about how Reid looked on the sideline during his season debut.

“She did mention to me, in the Kansas City area, there’s going to be a lot of Halloween outfits with face shields and mustaches — and foggy face shields,” Harbaugh said. “So, wow, that’s tough.”

The Ravens kick off the 2020 season this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Do not expect Harbaugh to be rocking the face shield.