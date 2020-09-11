The 2019-20 European soccer season only ended a few weeks ago with the Champions League final, but it’s already time for the start of the new Premier League year. Premier League games will begin on Saturday, and though there will be no fans in attendance to start the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, we could see a limited amount of spectators allowed in stands as early as next month.
Four teams will not play on the Premier League’s opening weekend. Manchester United at Burnley and Aston Villa at Manchester City have been postponed due to United and City’s heavy summer schedule of European games.
Here’s the full rundown of this weekend’s games.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Arsenal at Fulham
Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
Channel: NBCSN
Southampton at Crystal Palace
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Channel: NBCSN
Leeds at Liverpool
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Newcastle at West Ham
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Channel: Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 13
Leicester City at West Bromwich Albion
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Channel: NBCSN
Everton at Tottenham
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
Channel: Peacock
Monday, Sept. 14
Wolverhampton at Sheffield United
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Channel: NBCSN
Chelsea at Brighton
Time: 12:15 p.m. ET
Channel: Peacock
