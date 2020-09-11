The 2019-20 European soccer season only ended a few weeks ago with the Champions League final, but it’s already time for the start of the new Premier League year. Premier League games will begin on Saturday, and though there will be no fans in attendance to start the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, we could see a limited amount of spectators allowed in stands as early as next month.

Four teams will not play on the Premier League’s opening weekend. Manchester United at Burnley and Aston Villa at Manchester City have been postponed due to United and City’s heavy summer schedule of European games.

Here’s the full rundown of this weekend’s games.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Arsenal at Fulham

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Channel: NBCSN

Southampton at Crystal Palace

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Channel: NBCSN

Leeds at Liverpool

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Newcastle at West Ham

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 13

Leicester City at West Bromwich Albion

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Channel: NBCSN

Everton at Tottenham

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Channel: Peacock

Monday, Sept. 14

Wolverhampton at Sheffield United

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Channel: NBCSN

Chelsea at Brighton

Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

Channel: Peacock

