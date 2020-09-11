Mitchell Marsh: The Australian all-rounder continues to score runs in daunting situations during the ongoing tour of England.

“I’ve no doubt the most consistent Mitch [Mitchell] Marsh will be on show,” Australia captain Aaron Finch had told the reporters about all-rounder Mitchell Marsh on the eve of the ongoing first ODI against England in Manchester.

Marsh, who was ignored for the first two T20Is in Southampton, had replaced wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey in the middle-order only to win the ‘Man of the Match’ award for scoring a match-winning 39* (36) inclusive of two fours and a six.

Marsh, who had come in to bat at No. 6 in the 11th over in the third T20I, found himself in the middle at No. 5 in the 16th over when Marcus Stoinis departed after scoring a well-made 43 (34) with the help of six fours. While his batting position was different, there was a similarity in both the innings – Australia being in trouble.

Mitchell Marsh scores 12th ODI half-century

With Marnus Labuschagne (21) and Carey (10) walking back to the pavilion soon, the onus was once again on Marsh. Having scored a free-flowing 23 (29) until Carey’s dismissal, Marsh read the demand of the situation perfectly to tone down his strike rate in a bid to ensure that Australia don’t expose their tail with around 20 overs to go.

Mitch Marsh and Maxwell at the crease. Australia’s two most loved cricketers. — Dennis Scribbler (@DennisCricket_) September 11, 2020

As he is fondly known for, Maxwell eventually pressed the accelerator from the other end to ease off the pressure from Marsh. It was on the last delivery of the 38th over that Marsh ran a single off England spinner Adil Rashid to register his 12th ODI half-century.

At the time of writing this piece, Marsh and Maxwell have stitched an 80-run partnership for the sixth wicket. With Australia crossing the 200-run mark, they would be hoping for this pair to bank on this stand and take them close to the 300-run mark on a comparatively slowish surface.

As far as Marsh is concerned, he has played these vital ODI innings in England before as well. With form and opportunity on his side, Marsh would be keen to register his maiden ODI century in and against England.