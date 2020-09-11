Luminosity Gaming jumped into the Valorant hype when they signed the MIXUP roster in the middle of August, but have failed to deliver in terms of results and hence with the change in the roster.

With the signing of Ksiaze and Venerated, Lucas “fiziq” Blow will remain with the roster as their substitute while Charles “Hoppin” Clapper has been released from the organization.

Who is Venerated?

Venerated was a former professional PUBG player who mostly represented Envy most of his career.

His achievements were to win the FirstBlood PUBG Invitational October 2018, National PUBG League – Royale: Phase 2 and the showmatch Twitch Rivals Squad NA competition.

He finished third in both the National PUBG League Phase 1 and the PGS:Berlin NA Closed Qualifier.

I’m excited to announce that I joined @Luminosity for Valorant. Can’t wait to see what we accomplish with this team. https://t.co/yr02tiagMZ — Venerated (@veneratedZR) September 10, 2020

When he shifted to Valorant, the core of the Envy roster was signed by 100 Thieves which eventually got released after a string of bad results .

100 Thieves signed ‘nitr0’ after the original team placed 5th-6th in the Knights Invitational, and 13th-16th in the FaZe Clan Invitational.

The team was heavily criticized after a string of losses, while Venerated and Hiko were the only exceptional performers within the team.

Who is Ksiaze?

Ksiaze was a former CS:GO professional player and just like others decided to make the switch to Valorant.

He placed 3rd-4th in the WESG 2016 Canada, 9th-16th in the ESEA Advanced Season 30 NA, and 9th-16th in 32nd season.

Made it out of Groups in our debut 2-1 with @Luminosity. @veneratedZR Princess Aurora #LGLOYAL https://t.co/sehcJv5I82 — Ksiaze (@1Ksiaze) September 10, 2020

The Canadian was signed by Charlotte Phoenix where the team finished 2nd at the Knights Gauntlet Closed Qualifier and finished 13th-16th in the main event of the tournament.

The team was released shortly after and he joined his teammates in Rise where they placed 3rd-4th at the eUnited Charity Clash and was one of the best performers in that tournament.

Currently the new roster of Luminosity Gaming is playing in the PULSE Series.

We’ve tried really hard to keep this under wraps but the time is now! Please welcome @1Ksiaze & @veneratedZR to our new Valorant Roster. Watch them live today alongside @OfficialAproto , @st9llar

& @thi9f at 2pm EST on: https://t.co/yuxdB1qZAp pic.twitter.com/nkQXIoQ7iR — Luminosity Gaming (@Luminosity) September 10, 2020

Luminosity Gaming’s Roster:

Alex “aproto” Protopapas

Brenden “stellar” McGrath

Brady “thi9f” Dever

Zachary “Venerated” Roach

Justin “Ksiaze” Goszczynski

Lucas “fiziq” Blow (Substitute)