Daily fantasy players will have to spend more time than ever watching injury reports during the 2020 NFL regular season. With no preseason for players to prepare and the ever-present threat of failing a COVID-19 test, availability for top stars will be a serious concern as the season progresses, and there have been some major injury updates on Friday.

Here are the latest injury updates you need to know when setting your DFS lineups for Week 1.

Avoid: Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (hamstring)

Avoid: Lions WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring)

Avoid: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel (foot)

Questionable: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton (shoulder)

Available: Cowboys WR Amari Cooper (hamstring)

Should be available: Dolphins WR DeVante Parker (hamstring)

Should be available: Bears RB David Montgomery (groin)

Should be available: Eagles WR Jalen Reagor (shoulder)

Avoid: Jets WR Denzel Mims (hamstring)

Available: Jets WR Breshad Perriman (knee)

Available: Rams RB Darrell Henderson