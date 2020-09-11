DeAndre Hopkins, one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, spent his first seven season in the league with the Houston Texans.

That run came to an end in the offseason when Houston traded their star player to the Arizona Cardinals in a stunning deal that sent oft-injured running back David Johnson and a second-round pick to the Texans.

Hopkins now has a chance to team up with Kyler Murray and be the key part of an offense that could be really exciting this season.

On Thursday night, however, it appeared as if Hopkins really liked seeing his former team lose to the Chiefs.

