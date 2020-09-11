CRY Vs SOU Dream 11 Prediction: Crystal Palace Vs Southampton. Crystal Palace look to paper over the cracks in defence ahead of today’s outing.

The 2019-20 edition of the Premier League couldn’t have ended in more opposing style for both these sides. Where Southampton dusted themselves and picked themselves up to embark on a stellar run since the turn of Coronavirus, Crystal Palace on the other hand went on a complete downward spiral.

After registering their longest ever winning spree in the league, one which was hailed by everyone, Crystal Palace completely lost their way. Asserted of safety, the side lost interest in the league to crumble to a bevy of defeats in the culminating stages of the 2019-20 season.

Back on the court today as they look to overturn that form come the 2020-21 instalment of the exhibition league, Crystal Palace find themselves reeling under the brunt of injuries. A string of defensive names will be missing out for the club to force the club’s hand and see them deploy a makeshift backline for the forthcoming outing.

Probable Winner

Where Crystal Palace waned, Southampton went on an uptick. From being thumped 9-1 by Leicester City at one point in the season to finishing well clear of the bottom three, the side’s revival to rekindle a wavering campaign was worthy of every accolade crooned the team’s way.

And we envision them coming hot out of the blocks today as well given the injuries bogging Crystal Palace down. However, Crystal Palace should have just about enough in the tank to emerge with the one point from the tie.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Patrick and Nathan will both fail to make the cut for Crystal Palace with both attributing their absence to injuries.

Crystal Palace

Guaita, Ward, Kelly, Dann, Mitchell, Zaha, Milivojevic, McArthur, Schlupp, Batshuayi, Ayew

Southampton

McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond, Ings, Adams

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Crystal Palace Vs Southampton

Date And Time: 12th September, Saturday- 7:30pm IST

Venue: Selhurst Park, London

Television: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Crystal Palace

Southampton

Ings: 22 Goals, 2 Assists

Bygone Encounter

Goal-Keeper

Vincent Guaita is going to be overworked come today. The Crystal Palace shot stopper will be required to help safeguard a defence devoid of its regular starters as Southampton look to exploit the side’s weakness.

Luckily for Crystal Palace, Vincent will be devoutly savouring this faceoff. He was in sublime touch last season and is set to carry the form into the new campaign as well given his sprawling skill set.

Defenders

Although Southampton’s defence isn’t one to write home about either, we’ll still be reposing faith in their backline for this one. Crystal Palace have traditionally struggled to forage their way to goals and with the side being overworked in defence, the attack could go unnoticed today.

It could see Southampton end up with an elusive cleansheet to see us opt for a triad from the club. Representing us from the side will be new signing Kyle Walker-Peters, Jack Stephens and Jan Bednarek.

Midfielders

He failed to impress last season around, a languid season which had a direct impact on Wilfred Zaha’s desire to leave the club. His languid form paired with a hefty asking price on his head by Crystal Palace sees him step out for the club yet again.

He’s capable of pulling off a goal though to see us opt for him for this one along with club captain Luka Milivojevic who is an ever present threat on penalties and freekicks.

Southampton elsewhere will also see a duo be ingrained in our side with us beginning with the selection of James Ward-Prowse. The midfielder was in solid touch the last time around as he was handed over the club’s captaincy with Pierre being shunned from the side owing to his will to leave the club.

Nathan Redmond managed to contribute a neat amount of goals and assists to the side’s resurgence to see him complete the partnership from the club.

Strikers

He fell just short of the Golden Boot last season but Danny Ings’ 22 goals saw him finish as Southampton’s top scorer to make him a must have pick for the tie.

Crystal Palace see us being with the pick of top scorer form the last term, Jordan Ayew given the 9 goals and 2 assists he had. Michy Batshuayi is back on loan and given the hattrick he scored for Belgium earlier this week, we’ll be inducting him in our setup as well from the club.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The 22 goals and 2 assists last season see Ings captain our side while Ayew is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Vincent, Jack, Jan, Kyle, James, Luka, Redmond, Zaha, Ings, Ayew, Michy

SportsRush Small-League Dream XI Team for the Game

