Description: CHQ Vs HBI Dream11 Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Hebei pull off their biggest result of the season by trouncing the group leaders.

Without a win in the opening couples of week of the Chinese Super 2020-21, Hebei knew things needed to change and change fast for them. Time was running out and running out fast for the side with the team languishing in Group B.

In a quandary, Hebei’s willingness to pull up their socks and not give up has seen them reap the rewards. The club has now registered four wins in its last five outings to make massive strides and sit as high as fourth spot in the group.

And the side pulled off its biggest scalp the last time around. Thumping the group leaders 2-0, Hebei showed that their invigoration is here to stay with the team having completely shunned off the aberrations which were bogging them down in the early exchanges of the competition.

CHQ Vs HBI Dream11 Probable Winner

Where Hebei are playing their best football of the season, Lifan on the other hand continue to see the same issues shroud them. Inconsistency has been a massive cause of concern to see the side register just two wins in its last five outings.

However, with those being the only two wins of their season, Lifan have looked promising off late. However, they are far from the finished product, a side which will fail to withstand the onslaught unleashed by Hebei today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Lifan will be devoid of the services of Dilmurat with the player ascribing his absence to injury.

Chongqing Lifan

Sui Weijie, Yang Shuai, Yuan Mincheng, Lei Chen, Dilmurat Mawlanyaz, Fernandinho-Silva, Jie Chen, Feng Jing, Marcelo Cirino, Yin Congyao, Adrian Mierzejewski

Hebei

Chi Wenyi, Samir Memisevic, Pan Ximing, Ren Hang, Jing Liu, Gao Huaze, Zhang Chengdong, Xuesheng Dong, Tianyuan Xu, Feng Gang, Marcao

Match Details

Chinese Super League 2020-21

Match: Lifan Vs Hebei Group B

Date And Time: 11th September, Friday- 3:30pm IST

Venue: Kunshan Stadium, Kunshan

Top Scorer

Lifan

Kardec: 3 Goals, 1 Assist

Hebei

Bygone Encounter

Teda Vs Lifan: 1-2

Hebei Vs Shanghai SIPG: 2-0

Dream 11 Picks

Goal-Keeper

Lifan’s goal-keeper, Deng Xiaofei will be finding a place in our side as the shot stopper for the day. At a time when Teda threatened to pull off a second goal the last time around, Deng stood tall to rescue his side’s second win in the group.

Defenders

Hebei’s defence is far from ideal with the side having let in more goals than they have scored. And while they still have issues pushing them back defensively, the side offered a glimpse of what its capable of by shunning the league’s best attack from scoring the last time around.

It was a performance which instils confidence in us for the day’s clash and will see us opt for a triad from Hebei. With Lifan having scored on just three occasions, a cleansheet could beckon the visiting team to see Pan Ximing, Zhang Chengdong and Zhang Junzhe represent us for the outing.

Midfielders

Now on an uptick, Hebei are looking as one of the most lethal attacks in the league. They scored twice against the league’s finest defence the last time around, a performance which sees us move in for the side’s stalwarts in attack.

We begin with the pick of Samir Memisevic from the side owing to the two assists he has for the club. He’s going to be paired up alongside Wang Qiuming who has the two assists as well with the two foraging goals for the side with their ability to layup the ball for their counterparts.

Elsewhere, Lifan see Adrian become the first pick from the side for us today. The midfielder has registered the most number of assists at three with his one goal as well seeing him contribute to almost half of the side’s goals.

With one goal, Fernandinho Silva makes a foray into our side as well from the club.

Strikers

Marcao just can’t stop scoring for his side at the moment. The Hebei striker piled on another goal in his side’s foregone affair to sit as the outright top scorer for the team at the moment to make him an instant pick alongside the intriguing, two goal man Ricardo Goulart.

Lifan on the other hand will see us opt for their leading scorer as well. It sees striker Alan Kardec with the three goals and one assist being indulged in by us.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The five goals he’s helped himself to see Marcao captain our side while Goulart is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Xiaofei, Ximing, Chengdong, Junzhe, Memisevic, Qiuming, Silva, Adrian, Goulart, Marcao, Kardec

SportsRush Featured Small-League Dream11 Team

