The 2020 U.S. Open Women’s Doubles Final will take place on Friday afternoon from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, NY. This is only the second major to take place in 2020 and this normally being New York City’s Grand Slam will also be the final major of the year.

Some of the biggest names in tennis will miss the tournament this time around including both the men’s and women’s singles champions from 2019, Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu have withdrawn. Roger Federer will also miss the tournament due to knee surgery.

Below you’ll find everything you need to know to follow the U.S. Open including the upcoming schedule.

US Open, Women’s Doubles Final

Nicole Melichar/ Yifan Xu vs. Laura Siegemund/ Vera Zvonareva

When: Friday, September 11

Live Coverage: 12:00 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+ (stream now)

Featured Matches, Men’s Semifinals

Alexander Zverev vs. Pablo Carreño Busta- 4 p.m. ET

Daniil Medvedev vs. Dominic Thiem – 9 p.m. ET

US Open 2020 schedule

Women’s Semifinals, Men’s Doubles Final

Thursday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 11, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET

Women’s Final

Saturday, Sept. 12, 4 p.m – 7 p.m.

Men’s Final

Sunday, Sept. 13, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

