Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers face off against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of a best-of-seven series on Friday evening in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. The Nuggets will be looking to avoid elimination, with the Clippers holding a 3-1 advantage in the series. The Nuggets list Will Barton (knee) as out for this game, with the Clippers reporting no injuries.

William Hill lists Los Angeles as an 8.5-point favorite, up half a point from the opener, for this 6:30 p.m. ET tip-off in the Orlando bubble. The over-under for total points expected is 215.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Nuggets odds.

Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Nuggets vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Nuggets spread: Clippers -8.5

Clippers vs. Nuggets over-under: 215.5 points

Clippers vs. Nuggets money line: Clippers -380, Nuggets +310

LAC: The Clippers are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

DEN: The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers have immense offensive firepower, headlined by Leonard. The reigning NBA Finals MVP is averaging 29.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in the playoffs, with Leonard leading the best remaining offense in the postseason. The Clippers are scoring 1.17 points per possession in the playoffs, the top ranking among remaining teams, and L.A. ranks in the top five in turnover avoidance and shooting efficiency.

The Clippers are also bludgeoning the Nuggets on the offensive glass, grabbing 30.6 percent of available missed shots in the series, and that is an area to focus on against Denver. On defense, L.A. is also stellar, holding the Nuggets to 10 points fewer per 100 possessions when compared to the regular season, and allowing a sub-standard 50.3 percent effective field-goal percentage in the series.

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets are in a desperate situation, but Denver responded quite well to a similar setting in the first round, winning three straight elimination games against Utah. Offensively, the Nuggets are dynamic, with Jokic averaging 25.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game and Jamal Murray averaging 26.5 points and 6.5 assists per game in the postseason. Denver ranks No. 4 in the NBA Playoffs in both assist-to-turnover ratio and offensive rebounding and, in the regular season, the Nuggets were one of the top ten teams in turnover avoidance, giving the ball up on only 14.0 percent of possessions.

Defensively, the sledding is tough for Denver, but the Nuggets have been markedly better against the Clippers. Denver allowed 120 points per 100 possessions against Utah but, against L.A., that number is down to 111 points per 100 possession, as Gary Harris gives the Nuggets a new dimension in on-ball pressure.

