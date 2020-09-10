Boston Celtics Guard and 4x All-Star, Kemba Walker believes that Celtics would rise up to the occasion in Game 7.

Tonight was not Kemba Walker’s night. He played 52 minutes in the double OT thriller, but could not get the ball to fall in the basket. Kemba ended the night with a measly 5 points, shooting 2-14 from the field. Kemba was better on the defensive end of the floor and had 7 assists to salvage his off shooting night.

Game 6 was a rollercoaster ride for everyone watching. The Celtics had a strong lead till almost the 8min mark in the 3rd quarter, but the defending champions were nowhere close to giving up. The Raptors outscored the Celtics 33-25 in the 3rd Quarter to end the frame with a 4 point lead. The Celtics closed out the gap and tied the game at 97 to send it to OT.

Jaylen Brown had a big night with 31 points and 16 rebounds and Marcus Smart recorded a triple-double with 6 made 3pointers.

“Why wouldn’t I be?” Kemba confident that Celtics will take Game 7

A lot of things were left to maybe in this Game 6. A few questionable calls/non-calls would be the highlight of the talks till Game 7, but the Celtics’ players don’t want to talk about them.

Upon being asked post-game, Kemba seemed sure they will take the W in Game 7.

Kemba further said, “I’m confident. We have a good group of guys and we love playing basketball with each other and we love making each other better. I know we’ll respond. We’re going to come out and play hard again.”

What can we expect in Raptors vs Celtics Game 7?

After an absolute thriller of a Game 6, it would be hard to one-up this Game, but all eyes would be on the Prime-Time Game 7 showdown on Friday.

We can expect the defending champs to come and give it their all, and get another shot at retaining their title.

Celtics on the other hand is a young team, full of talented players, out to make a name for themselves and would not give the Raptors anything easy.