The Vegas Golden Knights will meet the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night. The series is tied after the Knights and Stars split the first two games, Stars winning game one, 1-0, and the Knights taking game two, 3-0.

Western Conference Final

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars

When: Thursday, September 10

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCS

Prediction: Robin Lehner was impressive last game and has really come into his own throughout the playoffs. I’m not going to count out the Stars in this game but I do think behind Lehner the Golden Knights are a tough team to beat. Take the Golden Knights (-179).

NHL Playoff Schedule

Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0

Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0

Game 3: Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. ET

Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET

*Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET

*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET

*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET

*if necessary

NHL Odds and Betting Lines

NHL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Vegas Golden Knights (-179) vs. Dallas Stars (+150)

Goal Total: 5.5 O: (+110) U: (-134)

