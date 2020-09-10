The NFL season is set to begin very soon and with the pandemic raging on, Verizon introduces the Virtual fans feature for families and friends to enjoy the NFL together

How to be a virtual fan at NFL Games- ‘Watch Together’

Because of the pandemic, some NFL stadiums throughout the country are hesitant to allow fans to enter. That’s why the NFL and Verizon Media teamed up together to create “Watch Together”.

This service on the Yahoo Sports app live-streams NFL games. The catch: you can watch games with up to three of your friends over video chat. This feature allows fans to watch games virtually together.

You won’t need to be a Verizon customer, but you will need to watch on a smartphone or tablet. It doesn’t extend to computers or television due to streaming rights by Verizon.

Watch Together will give fans the feeling that they are watching games in real life with friends and family by their side. It simulates an environment in which you, the viewer, feel like you’re watching the game in your home stadium. The ability to watch games with a live audience (especially friends and family) is crucial to take enjoyment of the game to the next level.

Introducing Yahoo Sports PlayAR

Also new for the 2020 NFL season is the Yahoo Sports PlayAR experience. It is a new concept which will make its debut on Yahoo Sports on September 13th. It is an augmented reality experience which is a total game-changer for virtual viewing of the games.

Yahoo Sports PlayAR will show fans important replays across all games in real time by using the NFL’s Next Gen Stats data tracking combined with in-game stats for each and every play.

Fans can experience this feature for Sunday matchups, bringing football right to your device.

Where else is free streaming possible?

The free streams will also be available through the NFL app and its respective individual apps. These are the NFL Fantasy app, Yahoo Fantasy Sports, the AOL app, and even Yahoo mail.

However, they all have the same device restrictions as well, with access on smartphones and tablets only.