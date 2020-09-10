MAK vs BOD Dream11 Prediction: Mis Ainak Knights vs Boost Defenders – 11 September 2020 (Kabul)

Boost Defenders will take on Mis Ainak Knights in the league game of Shpageeza T20 League 2020 which will be played at the Kabul International Stadium in Kabul. The premier T20 league of Afghanistan back and some of the big stars of the Afghanistan cricket will be in action.

Knights have played really good cricket in the tournament so far and have won two of their three games whereas Defenders are not playing up to their mark and have won just one of their three games so far in the tournament. Knights would like to dominate here in this game.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to stay neutral for both sides.

Match Details :

Time:- 10.00 AM IST, Live on RTA Live Youtube Channel

Probable XI for both sides:-

Mis Ainak Knights– Mohammad Shahzad, Bahar Ali, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ghamai Zadran, Sadiqullah Pacha, Shahidullah Kamal, Ibrahim Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Abdullah Mazari, Noor Ahmad.

Boost Defenders – Imran Janat, Karim Janat, Ihsanullah, Rahmat Shah, Munir Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Amir Hamza, Tahir Adil, Mohammad Saleem, Sayed Shirzad.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of T20 games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Mohammad Shahzad, Bahar Ali, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, and Abdullah Mazari.

MAK vs BOD Dream11 Wicket-Keepers

M Shahzad (Price 10) will be our wicket-keeper. Shahzad is a white-ball cricket superstar and has proved his hitting abilities in the International format as well. He has performed brilliantly in this tournament as well and has scored 128 runs in three innings so far, he will definitely be picked.

MAK vs BOD Dream11 Batsmen

I Janat (Price 8.5) will be our batsman from the Defenders. Janat will open the innings for his side and has batted well for his side. He has been decent till now and has scored 76 runs in three innings in the tournament.

H Shahidi (Price 9.5) and B Ali (Price 8) will be our batsmen from the Knights. Shahidi is a technically sound player and has scored 484 runs in 23 games. He has scored two half-centuries in the three games he has played this season and is in a wonderful form whereas Ali played his first game of the tournament in the last game as an opener and scored 65 runs with the bat. Both of them will be picked for sure.

MAK vs BOD Dream11 All-Rounders

G Naib (Price 9.5) and K Janat (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Defenders. Naib led the Afghanistan side in the 2019 World Cup and is an experienced all-rounder. He has scored 1016 and has picked 53 wickets in 91 games, he has scored 62 runs and picked 3 wickets in the tournament so far whereas Janat is also a T20 veteran with 631 runs and 50 wickets under his belt in 48 matches. Janat will open the innings for his side and will bowl his overs as well, he has picked three wickets in the tournament so far and scored a half-century with the bat too in the last game.

S Kamal (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Knights. Kamal is an experienced all-rounder and he scored a brilliant half-century in the first game of the tournament. He did not play the last game but is expected to feature in this game for sure.

MAK vs BOD Dream11 Bowlers

S Zadran (Price 8.5), N Ahmad (Price 8.5), and A Mazari (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Knights. Mazari is in a wonderful form and has picked 7 wickets in just three innings so far and just cannot be dropped. Ahmad and Zadran are also very good bowlers with Shapoor picking 5 wickets in the tournament and Ahmad picking 4 wickets. This trio should be picked.

S Shirzad (Price 9) will be our bowler from the Defenders. Shirzad has picked 27 wickets in 19 games. He has picked 3 wickets in this tournament as well and will be picked.

Match Prediction: Mis Ainak Knights will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Mohammad Shahzad and Abdullah Mazari

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Hashmatullah Shahidi and Karim Janat

SportsRush Small-League Dream 11 Team for the Game

