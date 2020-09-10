Skip Bayless takes to Twitter to take shots at LeBron James and Lakers Head Cocah, Frank Vogel for schedule complaints.

Skip Bayless is notorious for his negative takes on LeBron James. He’s made a career out of being a LeBron James ‘hater’, per se, and a die-hard Michael Jordan fan.

In yet another Twitter rant, Skip Bayless has taken jabs at LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach, Frank Vogel.

LeBron James and Frank Vogel talk about staying up late into the night

The Los Angeles Lakers are a primetime team. When they play, everyone tunes in. This is largely due to the fact that 2 top 5 players are on their roster, in LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

This however has brought about some difficulties for the Lakers, as Frank Vogel addresses the issues faced by consistently playing 9pm games in Eastern Time.

Frank Vogel said with these 9 p.m. Pacific games, he’ll get back to the hotel room and “Watch film until I fall asleep,” which is typically not before 3 a.m., and usually between 3 and 5 a.m.; If he falls asleep at 3, he’ll set his alarm for 9 a.m. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 9, 2020

LeBron James has also stated that he’s up pretty late into the night. “Win, lose, or draw, I start my treatment in the locker room. When i get back to my hotel, I’m going to do some more.”

Skip Bayless did not waste a second and took to Twitter to call out the Lakers on these statements, saying the Lakers are whining about their game timings while simultaneously praising the Los Angeles Clippers saying they do not complain.

I cannot wait for tomorrow’s Undisputed. The Lakers are whining about having to play too many big-stage 9 p.m. Eastern playoff games??? What, they’re missing too much Bubble night life??? Clippers don’t complain, they just play when the schedule says play. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 10, 2020

Is Skip Bayless in the right here?

There is no doubt that the NBA Bubble has helped players be less fatigued as players do not have to deal with the tumultuous ordeal of travelling from one city to another after a gruelling game.

So Frank Vogel’s claims that he feels just as tired after these 9pm Bubble games as he would if he had to travel from city to city in a midnight flight, might be a bit of a stretch.

However, Skip Bayless said the Clippers do not complain which we all know is anything but the truth as Patrick Beverly is constantly in the headlines due to a statement he has made, complaining about players or officiating.