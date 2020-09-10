FIFA 21 ratings: EA sports developed FIFA has come out with the ratings for the players in the latest FIFA 21. Read the article to find out which player is the most potent and who are the top 10 rated players in FIFA 21.

With little less than a month to go for the official release of FIFA 21, the developers have revealed the stats of some of the players in the game. Earlier today, FIFA 21 official twitter page sent out a tweet with the top 10 players who have the highest ratings. As usual, it is Messi and Ronaldo, the superstars, who top the list. However, a Liverpool fan will not be very pleased with the rating.

Despite 3 of Liverpool’s players making it to the top 10, they have all been rated the same with a 90 OVR. The 3 are Mane, Van Dijk and Salah. Obviously, it is not surprising to see Messi, Lewandowski and Ronaldo at the top of the list. The German striker has had an incredible season scoring plenty of goals and leading his team to victory on many occasions.

Fourth on the list is De Bruyne, who has shined bright for Manchester City this season.

Fifa 21 Top 10 Ratings?

Here is the full list along with the stats of the top 10 players in FIFA 21.