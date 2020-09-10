Dustin Poirier vs Tony Ferguson called off. The much anticipated showdown scheduled for UFC 254 will not be taking place due to a financial disagreement.

Dustin Poirier vs Tony Ferguson at UFC 254 has been called off according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. Poirier told the journalist that his lightweight clash will no longer take place after negotiations for a fight with ‘El Cucuy’ fell through.

Poirier vs Ferguson was build up as the co-main event for UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, alongside a lightweight title unification bout between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

While Ferguson and Poirier had verbally agreed to the fight, nothing was official. Neither men had signed a contract.

Poirier had revealed a day earlier that that the UFC would have to up their offer if the fight with Ferguson were to take place. In the end, failure to come to terms means that the highly anticipated clash will not come to fruition.

“UFC and I didn’t come to terms,” Poirier told ESPN. “I will not be fighting on Oct. 24.”

“I just need to be compensated if they want this fight,” Poirier added. “Simple as that. I’m a prize fighter and the prize needs to be right.”

Both Poirier and Ferguson have been interim UFC Lightweight Champions. Poirier is the no.2 contender for the title while Ferguson is the 3rd.

Poirier has lost one and won 5 of his last 6 matches with his last being a match of the year contender against Dan Hooker.

Ferguson on the other hand suffered his first loss in eight years in his last fight. Interestingly, the loss came at the hands of Justin Gaethje while Poirier’s came to Khabib.

UFC 254 will take place October 24 on UFC Fight Island.

