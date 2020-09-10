Snapchat under the label Snap Originals is going to present a docuseries, which is based on the life and journey of Conor McGregor.

One of the biggest names in the world of Combat Sports, Conor McGregor will again be seen in in-ring action, but this in his docuseries, which will be accessible from September 12, on Snapchat. The docuseries is titled “Conor McGregor Vs The World” and will contain a total of 8 parts, that will feature the Notorious One’s trajectory from a plumbing apprentice in Ireland to one of the most famous persons in the world.

Also read: Daniel Cormier Explains Why Fighters Tend To Slap Conor McGregor

Here’s the trailer of the Docuseries,

The trailer features clips from his previous bouts, his face-offs with other fighters, and of course showcases his notoriety. One can watch the series, through this link- Conor McGregor Docuseries

This would be the second formal documentary entity which will depict Mystic Man’s life in and outside of the ring. The first one, “Conor McGregor: Notorious”, was released in 2017, on Netflix.

Conor Mcgregor’s Impact and Possible Return

Conor McGregor has impacted the MMA world so much so that, even when the fighter is retired, he still is among the top trends. However, his fans would want to see him doing his billionaire strut once again. Taking in consideration McGregor’s cult following, they must be starving to witness the showman again in UFC. The Irishman though, is quite active on social media, and occasionally hints a return via platforms. But when will he officially come of this phase, or whether he will come out or not, is anybody’s guess.

Click Here For More UFC News