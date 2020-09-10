The Atlanta Braves defeated the Miami Marlins by a 29-9 score on Wednesday night (box score), establishing a franchise record for runs scored while nearly matching the modern era high for single-game offensive output. That record was established by the 2007 Texas Rangers, who plated 30 runs as part of a blowout victory against the Baltimore Orioles.

An historic performance deserves some kind of breakdown, so let’s highlight five aspects worth knowing from the Braves’ offensive onslaught.

1. Duvall goes off

Adam Duvall entered Wednesday night having a perfectly solid season. He was batting .256/.295/.554 (115 OPS+) with 10 home runs and 20 runs batted in over 129 trips to the plate. His numbers are going to look a whole lot better entering Thursday.

That’s because Duvall had himself a night to remember on Wednesday. He went 3 for 4 with three home runs and nine runs batted in. He hit a two-run homer as part of an 11-run outburst in the second; a three-run homer in the fifth; and then a grand slam in the seventh that capped off the Braves’ scoring for the night. Duvall tied pitcher Tony Cloninger for the franchise record in RBI. Clovinger hit a pair of grand slams in July 1966 to set the mark.

Duvall is now hitting .272/.319/.632 with 13 home runs and 29 RBI on the season. This was his second three-homer game in September, by the way. He’d previously launched a trio on September 2 against the Boston Red Sox.

2. Braves receive production from all over

It wasn’t just Duvall doing the lifting for the Braves on Wednesday. Four of his teammates recorded three-plus hits, and three others had two hits. Everyone who played had at least one knock. Four Braves drove in four or more runs, and five total homered at least once.

Ronald Acuna Jr. reached base six times (three hits and three walks) and scored four runs on the night, while Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley joined Duvall in scoring five times apiece.

3. Atlanta’s highest scoring game since 2001

As mentioned in the introduction, the Braves set a new franchise record for runs scored. The last time they so much as topped 20 runs in a game happened in October of 2001. Oddly, that also came against the Marlins. Before that, the Braves had scored more than 20 just once in the modern era, with that occurring in April 1999 against the Colorado Rockies.

While 20 had been the franchise’s highmark for runs scored in its Atlanta history, the Milwaukee Braves plated 23 runs against the Chicago Cubs in 1957. Those Braves had some recognizable names in their lineup, including Eddie Matthews, Hank Aaron, and Wes Covington, who combined for 15 runs batted in.

4. Yamamoto has horrid night

The Marlins used five pitchers on Wednesday night. Only one of them, Ryne Stanek, escaped without allowing at least four runs. (Stanek pitched a shutout eighth inning.) The worst of those efforts belonged to Jordan Yamamoto, who entered in relief of Pablo Lopez in the second.

Yamamoto, however, provided no relief. Rather, he faced 22 batters and allowed a combined 13 hits-plus-walks. In total, Yamamoto was charged with 12 earned runs. He’s the second reliever since 1944 to allow more than 13 runs in an appearance, joining Vin Mazzaro in 2011.

Yamamoto’s ERA entering the evening was 11.42; departing the night, it was 18.26.

5. Milone makes dubious history

Braves starter Tommy Milone made his share of history on Wednesday night as well, albeit not the good kind. He became the first pitcher in the modern era to have his team score 10-plus runs in an inning without earning the win in separate starts. Milone’s feat is made more impressive by the fact that Wednesday was just his third start since joining the Braves via trade.