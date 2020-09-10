BD vs ST Dream11 Prediction: Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Speen Ghar Tigers– 11 September 2020 (Kabul)

Band-e-Amir Dragons will take on Speen Ghar Tigers in the league game of Shpageeza T20 League 2020 which will be played at the Kabul International Stadium in Kabul. The premier T20 league of Afghanistan back and some of the big stars of the Afghanistan cricket will be in action.

Both sides have won two and lost one of their three games so far in the tournament. Dragons have some really strong players in their team and would like to continue their domination whereas the Tigers do not have many big players in their ranks but are certainly punching above their weights and they would certainly like to continue their good form.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to stay neutral with help for both batsmen and bowlers. 160 can be a par-score here.

Match Details :

Time:- 10:00 AM IST, Live on RTA Live Youtube Channel

Probable XI for both sides:-

Band-e-Amir Dragons – Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Ikram Ali Khil, Nasir Jamal, Tariq Stanikzai, Wafadar, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Waqar Salamkhel, Hamid Hassan, Ibrahim Zadran.

Speen Ghar Tigers – Zubaid Akbari, Tamim Surkhorodi, Nasir Khan, Majeed Alam, Karim Sadiq, Wahedullah Shafaq, Rahmatullah Sahaq, Aftam Alam, Abdullah Adil, Qais Ahmad, Zahid Khan.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of T20 games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Tamim Surkhorodi, Usman Ghani, Hazratullah Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, and Karim Sadiq.

BD vs ST Dream11 Wicket-Keepers

T Surkhorodi (Price 8) and M Alam (Price 8) will be our wicket-keepers. Both of them were absolutely top-notch in the last game and made a brilliant start to their season. Surkhorodi scored 79 runs as an opener whereas Alam scored 52 runs coming at the number 3 slot. Both of them will be picked.

BD vs ST Dream11 Batsmen

H Zazai (Price 9.5), A Afghan (Price 9.5), and U Ghani (Price 9) will be our all-batsmen from the Dragons. All three of them are International level players and will play a really big part in this game. Afghan and Ghani are in a brilliant form with the bat and would like to continue in this game as well. Ghani has been the best batsman of the side and has scored 198 runs in just three games as an opener, he is in a top-notch form whereas Afghan has scored 104 runs in three innings. Zazai also regained his form in the last game by scoring a half-century. This trio cannot be dropped.

BD vs ST Dream11 All-Rounders

S Ashraf (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Dragons. Ashraf is a really talented all-rounder and is in a brilliant form in the tournament so far. He has picked 8 wickets in three games so far and is looking really brilliant. Ashraf is a decent batsman as well and will be picked for this game.

K Sadiq (Price 10) and Z Akbari (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from the Tigers. Sadiq is a T20 veteran and has scored 1179 runs in 78 T20 games. He has also picked 43 wickets with the ball. Karim has picked 6 wickets and has scored 50 runs this season whereas Akbari will open the innings for his side and scored a half-century in the first game and has picked three wickets in his bowling as well. This duo cannot be dropped at any cost.

BD vs ST Dream11 Bowlers

A Adil (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Tigers. Adil has bowled really well in the tournament and picked four wickets in the last two innings. He is a really good wicket-taker and will be picked for this game.

W Salamkhel (Price 9) and W Momand (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Dragons and will complete our team. Salamkhel is in a wonderful form and has already picked 6 wickets in just three games so far whereas Momand is also an international level player who played his first game last time around and picked a wicket as well. Both of them are really good players and will be picked for this game.

Match Prediction: Band-e-Amir Dragons are the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Usman Ghani and Sharafuddin Ashraf

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Karim Sadiq and Zubair Akbari

SportsRush Small-League Dream 11 Team for the Game

