The Atlanta Braves had a pretty good offensive night Wednesday against the Miami Marlins.

Ok, they had a spectacular night as they scored an incredible 29 runs in a 29-9 win at home.

Twenty-nine runs!

On the other hand, imagine scoring nine runs in a MLB game and losing by 20 runs! That’s what the Marlins had to deal with when they headed back to the hotel for a sad night of sleep.

What makes this even more crazy is that the Braves didn’t score any runs in the first inning. They then went on to score 11, 2, 3, 6, 3, 4, and zero in innings 2-8. That’s 29 runs in seven innings.

Wow.

Braves left fielder Adam Duvall had 3 home runs and 9 RBIs in the game!

It got so bad that the Marlins even had to have fun with it:

Twitter had fun with it, too: