Clemson • Jr • 6’6″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st Jacksonville is loading up on draft capital already. They are the army stocking up on goods and ammunition ahead of a tiresome battle. A rebuild is in the cards for the Jaguars, and it begins with the quarterback position. They have the picks to move around and secure one of these top options.

Oregon • Jr • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st Washington traded away Trent Williams after a toxic relationship necessitated the move. Coach Ron Rivera does not have an immediate replacement on the roster, but they could back into one of the best offensive tackle prospects to come around for quite some time.

Penn State • Jr • 6’3″ / 244 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

1st Cincinnati took a trio of linebackers — Logan Wilson, Markus Bailey and Akeem Davis-Gaither — that were all highly regarded by yours truly. Those three players could dispel the need to improve this group, but Parsons is too talented to pass up early in the first round. This would be a likely trade-up spot for a team looking to secure either Justin Fields or Trey Lance.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

1st General manager Joe Douglas went into the pantry looking for the ingredients for a delicious, cohesive meal. Instead, he found some stale crackers, a box of macaroni and cheese and a bottle of ketchup. Sam Darnold should expect more from that wide receiver room. The franchise has done little to support their young quarterback through the first three years of his career.

Alabama • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

15th POSITION RNK

1st There has not been extensive tape on Barmore to this point, but his ability to impact the game is not easily hidden. He can start opposite Christian Wilkins in that three-down base front for Miami. His size allows him to move inside on four-down fronts as well.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’3″ / 228 lbs Projected Team

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

2nd Teddy Bridgewater could prove to be the future of the quarterback position in Carolina. However, it is less likely than the alternative. Fields is pass first but has the mobility to beat teams on the ground as well.

Miami (FL) • Soph • 6’7″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

1st The Giants have chased an upgrade to their pass rush but it has continued to evade them. Rousseau is a raw but gifted edge rusher. His 15.5 sacks last season were a glimpse of the ability that he brings to the table.



Trey Lance



QB

North Dakota State • Fr • 6’3″ / 221 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

7th POSITION RNK

3rd Las Vegas has Derek Carr, and he may be a solid option capable of providing consistent results. Is he enough to get the team to their ultimate goal of a Super Bowl? My guess is no. Lance is a dual-threat quarterback capable of carving opposing defenses similarly to Kyler Murray.

Florida State • Sr • 6’5″ / 305 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

61st POSITION RNK

3rd Detroit toyed with the idea of taking Derrick Brown before settling upon Jeff Okudah. A year later, they fill the other need that they set out to address in the form of Wilson.

Oklahoma • Jr • 6’5″ / 307 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

27th POSITION RNK

3rd Ted Karras was brought to town on a one-year deal. Miami had several draft choices, but it was not enough to fill all of their needs. Humphrey can come in and be a rock for that offensive line. He is fit to protect Tua Tagovailoa and open holes for Matt Breida and Jordan Howard.

Ohio State • Soph • 6’4″ / 313 lbs Projected Team

Denver PROSPECT RNK

6th POSITION RNK

1st Drew Lock has potential, but potential is production not yet realized. If they want him to reach that potential, then they need to sort out their offensive line. Davis would be a start to fixing that problem.



Dillon Radunz



T

North Dakota State • Soph • 6’6″ / 298 lbs Bryan Bulaga was added to solidify one side of the offensive line, but a viable option at left tackle has evaded the Chargers. Radunz is a long, athletic lineman that could be the solution. He becomes the second Bison off the board.

Miami (FL) • Sr • 6’3″ / 245 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

29th POSITION RNK

3rd The Browns have made it clear that they are not comfortable with what they have at defensive end opposite Myles Garrett. They pursued Jadeveon Clowney and Yannick Ngakoue but failed. Roche would be a good consolation prize.

Alabama • Jr • 6’1″ / 175 lbs Projected Team

Chicago PROSPECT RNK

9th POSITION RNK

3rd Chicago has several needs and could choose to go in any number of directions with their first pick. The image of Ted Ginn Jr. being projected to start Week 1 has me leaning towards a wide receiver for now. Smith is the best available.

Georgia • Soph • 6’2″ / 185 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

55th POSITION RNK

10th Campbell should be handed a larger role this season and appears well-equipped to make the most of it. Atlanta adds some local talent to the back end of its secondary.

Virginia Tech • Jr • 6’2″ / 207 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

11th POSITION RNK

1st Patrick Peterson’s time with Arizona has to come to an end soon. It has been rumored for several years. Farley is a big cornerback with experience playing quarterback. He has tips and tricks that most playing the position do not understand.

Purdue • Soph • 5’9″ / 180 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

4th Tennessee can build around A.J. Brown but the idea of pairing him with Moore is exciting. Moore nearly single-handedly defeated Ohio State as a true freshman. He is shifty and pound-for-pound one of the strongest players in the country.

Florida • Jr • 6’6″ / 239 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

1st Jacksonville signed Tyler Eifert, who was cast off by Cincinnati due to his lingering injury concerns. The Jaguars would be ill-advised to place the same trust in him. The selection of Kyle Pitts gives them a gifted pass-catcher moving forward.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’1″ / 195 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

3rd Joe Haden and Steven Nelson are solid but have been around the game for quite awhile. In an effort to prepare for the future, Pittsburgh selects Wade to lock down one side of the field. He played the field cornerback role last season but was poised to play the boundary in 2020.

Northwestern • Jr • 6’3″ / 305 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

2nd Minnesota was comfortable allowing its left tackle to walk when they presented Riley Reiff with the option of taking a restructured contract or being released to make room for Yannick Ngakoue. Cleveland did something similar last year when they cut Greg Robinson but later re-signed him. If you’re willing to part with a starter along the offensive line at this stage, then it says something about his value.

Alabama • Jr • 6’2″ / 203 lbs Projected Team

Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

2nd Indianapolis allowed Pierre Desir to walk this offseason and countered by signing Xavier Rhodes, who struggled last season in Minnesota. The Colts would do well to address the long-term future at the position.

Alabama • Jr • 5’10” / 182 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

19th POSITION RNK

5th Green Bay was the subject of due criticism five months ago when it bypassed improvements to the wide receiver position time and time again. Waddle is one of the most exciting players in college football. The Packers will be able to use him in a variety of ways.

Tennessee • Sr • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

16th POSITION RNK

2nd The old saying is that if you have two quarterbacks, then you have none. Buffalo named three co-starters at right guard, which suggests none have outright won the job. Smith could come in and solidify that unit ahead of Josh Allen.

Oregon State • Sr • 6’4″ / 238 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

62nd POSITION RNK

7th New York was able to add the draft’s top wide receiver before swinging back around to take a very talented edge rusher. Rashed is a terror on the edge and flies sideline-to-sideline. The Jets fill two of their biggest needs in the first round.

Alabama • Jr • 6’3″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

20th POSITION RNK

2nd The Eagles upgraded their defensive line and secondary. With their first-round pick, they choose to address the second level by selecting Moses. Wide receiver is still a need considering Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson’s time in Philadelphia are likely coming to an end.

Minnesota • Soph • 6’2″ / 210 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

2nd Bateman is electric after the catch. If he gets any space, he is likely to take it as far as the gridiron will allow him. New England is facing a time of unprecedented change. To add a piece like Bateman will ultimately benefit any quarterback the Patriots elect to back.

Clemson • Jr • 6’0″ / 190 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

45th POSITION RNK

7th Dallas has weakly attempted to fortify its secondary this offseason. The changes, namely the addition of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, have not all panned out as anticipated. Kendrick is a really athletic cornerback that could blossom into one of the league’s best.

Pittsburgh • Jr • 6’2″ / 290 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

— POSITION RNK

— Tampa Bay’s offense has come together nicely. The defense has several tantalizing pieces, but there are still some areas of weakness. Twyman would provide an imposing partner for Vita Vea.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’1″ / 188 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

42nd POSITION RNK

7th Olave is a technically sound route-runner. In recent years, the wide receivers that have made the most seamless transition to the NFL have been polished route-runners. It is unknown whether or not Drew Brees will be back next season. If he does return, then he will have another piece to compliment Michael Thomas.

Oregon • Jr • 6’1″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Baltimore PROSPECT RANK

17 POSITION RANK

1 Holland has captained that Oregon secondary and played at a high level. He is an instinctive player that flies around the football field. Baltimore has a hole in its defense following the departure of veteran Earl Thomas.

Ohio State • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs San Francisco has areas of weakness on the roster. The 49ers are elite on the edges with Trent Williams and Mike McGlinchey. The next objective is to bolster the interior offensive line, and Myers offers that potential.