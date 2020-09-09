The New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning will meet in Game 2 of the best of seven Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night. The Islanders met their match with the Tampa Bay Lightning and ended up losing 8-2 in Game 1 of the series.

A few players to keep your eyes on throughout the series are Josh Bailey and Mathew Barzal for the Islanders while Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov are leading Tampa Bay in points.

Eastern Conference Final

New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

When: Wednesday, September 9

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCS

Prediction: The Lightning took it to the Islanders in the first game but I’d expect the Islanders to come back with a vengeance in this game. The value is on the Islanders here. Take the Isles (+150) and the under (5).

NHL Playoff Schedule

Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2

Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET

Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET

Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET

*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET

*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET

*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET

*if necessary

