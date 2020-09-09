Giannis Antetokounmpo has been surrounded by possible trade rumors the entire season, and he just put them all to bed.

Bucks All-Star and reigning MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the center of speculation. Everyone had their own views about where he may go after the season ends.

Every NBA expert believed that Giannis may leave the Bucks/ask for a trade if they do not end up making the NBA Finals this year. This year could have been one of the easier Eastern Years, with KD and Kyrie returning next year to the Nets.

These all may have just been speculations though or Giannis could have changed his mind post injury.

Giannis hurt his ankle in Game 3, played a bit in Game 4, and could not take the floor in Game 5, where Heat wrapped up the series. This could have been a factor in Giannis deciding to stay.

“Some see a wall, they go in. I plow through it.” Giannis confirms he’s not going anywhere

In the post-game interview, Giannis confirmed that he is not going anywhere this post-season. He wants to face the challenge head-on and try to bring a championship to Milwaukee.

A @YahooSports exclusive with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on teams waiting for him to request a trade in offseason: “That’s not happening. Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it.” https://t.co/CBCBZUrMia — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 9, 2020

What could have influenced Giannis’ decision?

All the talk about Giannis not being enough on his own, him lacking the talent, or Richard Jefferson calling him Pippen who needs his Jordan, could have gotten to Giannis.

It could also just be Giannis proving his loyalty to an organization that took a chance upon him and helped him grow from a kid to now an almost 2 time MVP.

Either way, we have a feeling Giannis is going to come out next season on a mission. A mission to prove the naysayers wrong. A mission to show that he is good enough, if not better than the other NBA superstars. The 2020-21 Bucks are going to be a team to lookout for.