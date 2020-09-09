LeBron James seems to be taking a jab at Harden and Westbrook’s Houston Rockets in his postgame interview.

The Los Angeles Lakers played the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night and comfortably defeated the Rockets, 112-102, with LeBron James leading all scorers with 36 points.

LeBron James was asked about his performance and James seemingly took shots at the 2 Houston All-Stars.

LeBron James mocks Harden and Westbrook

LeBron James has always been confident in his abilities on the court and he made that very clear by stating he will always be able to rise to the occasion in high-leverage situations.

While uplifting himself and his team, he seemingly took a jab at the Houston Rockets for falling short once again. The quote from LeBron is pretty similar to how CP3 took a shot at the Rockets.

Lakers’ LeBron James (36P, 7R, 5A) after Game 3 win over Rockets: “Some people are built for this moment and some people aren’t. When you’ve been building your mind, body & soul for the postseason, no matter the circumstances and environment, you’re able to rise.” pic.twitter.com/zQbE8F3OeX — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 9, 2020

With this victory, LeBron James has officially passed Derek Fisher to be the all-time leader in Playoff wins. Frank Vogel praised LeBron, saying he impacts the game more than any other player in NBA history.

LeBron’s impact on winning is unmatched, according to his coach. pic.twitter.com/zp0XscfLB1 — ESPN (@espn) September 9, 2020

Do the Los Angeles Lakers have the Houston Rockets’s number?

The Rockets had the game all tied up at 82 a piece, going into the 4th quarter. However, Playoff Rondo decided to make an appearance in the 4th along Kyle Kuzma providing solid minutes off the bench. Both had crucial plays down the stretch to help pull away for the win.

Taking into account every single Game 3 in NBA history, more than 73% of all teams who have won Game 3 have won that series. Does this mean the Lakers are destined to win?

Of course not. We have seen teams come back from down 3-1 so 2-1 is very doable.

However, if the Lakers continue to get production from players off the bench, such as Markieff Morris in Game 2 and now Rondo in Game 3, Lakers will comfortably win this series as the offensive load isn’t as heavy on LeBron and Anthony Davis.