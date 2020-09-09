Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be traded by the Bucks if he decides to not sign a supermax contract and Bucks have their reasons for that.

The Milwaukee Bucks have officially been eliminated from the 2020 Playoffs as they lost in 5 games to the Miami Heat in the East Semi Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his right ankle in Game 3 and then re-injured it in Game 4, effectively ruling him out for the remainder of Game 4. The Bucks won Game 4 to keep their season alive but lost Game 5 without Giannis, ending their season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has said multiple times that he thinks the lack of a home court atmosphere really impacted the Bucks. Says every team had to deal with that but said it might have impacted Milwaukee more. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) September 9, 2020

Giannis did not play like his usual self through the Semi-Finals, with the Heat playing excellent defense on him all series long.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be eligible for a supermax deal this offseason

Giannis Antetokounmpo is eligible for a supermax deal with the Milwaukee Bucks this upcoming 2020-21 season. The 2019 MVP is very deserving of a supermax deal but the question is, will Giannis sign the deal.

Since Giannis has only 1 year left on his current deal, he is eligible for a 5 year supermax. The Milwaukee Bucks are not allowed to trade Giannis in the first year of his supermax so he will stay with the Bucks for the 2020-21 season.

Will Giannis sign a supermax deal with the Milwaukee Bucks?

This is a risky move for the Bucks as Giannis could very well leave Milwaukee in free agency in 2021. If the Bucks feel Giannis will leave them in free agency, they could trade him to get something in return for him.

At the same time, Giannis the greatest player the Bucks have had since Hall-of-Famer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, so it would make sense if the bucks did everything in their power to keep the MVP candidate on their team for as long as possible.

Here is Giannis Antetokounmpo’s full response to @Matt_Velazquez‘s question on his thoughts looking back on this season and the Bucks’ time in the bubble: pic.twitter.com/TMuYtuE9ed — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) September 9, 2020

We will have to wait and see how this unfolds.