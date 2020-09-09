Ferrari “a step forward from last year” – Sebastian Vettel sounded optimistic of his F1 team’s prospects this season, speaking after the Italian Grand Prix at Monza

Sebastian Vettel suffered from a brake failure at Monza to make his horrific 2020 F1 season even worse. The four-time world champion is 13th in the overall Drivers’ Standings, with just 16 points from 8 races. That is an average of a 9th place finish in every race this season for one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time.

His team Ferrari is not doing great either, with the Italian giants languishing in the 6th position, behind the likes of Racing Point, McLaren and Renault. If that was not enough, Red Bull’s ‘sister team’ AlphaTauri is quickly closing on, much thanks to the sensational Italian GP win by Frenchman Pierre Gasly.

Sebastian Vettel optimistic for the rest of the F1 2020 season

Vettel was naturally asked about Ferrari’s performance after the race, which both him and teammate Charles Leclerc could not finish. Surprisingly somewhat, Vettel spoke of how Ferrari have improved from last season, calling it a “step forward”. He did concede Ferrari are in a difficult state at the moment, but is optimistic of ending his last season with them on a strong note.

“I think it’s a difficult one to answer. But obviously, the car year this is based on last year’s car. We tried to make a step forward, the biggest step possible. Obviously we find ourselves in a difficult position because we’re struggling with power this year and we’re struggling with the car and with overall this year.”

“As I said, it is obviously based on last year and it is a step forward from last year. We would all like the step to be bigger. But it is what we were able to do and we’ve obviously got the best of the situation as it is now.”

Ferrari will be racing next at their home track Mugello, and expectations will naturally be high. More so because Mugello is hosting a F1 Grand Prix for the first time in their existence. Team Principal Mattia Binotto and co. would be desperate to avoid a repeat of performance in this Italian track. Ferrari have one more home race to look forward to, when F1 marks a return to Imola next month.

