The highest paid quarterbacks in the league: Ranking the top 10 highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL by average annual salary with contract details.

1. Patrick Mahomes

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Average Salary: $45 million

Patrick Mahomes signed the richest deal in NFL history this off-season, inking a 10-year deal worth $450 million, that could be worth up to $503 million. His extension includes a $140 million injury guarantee as well as a no-trade clause.

Watching Mahomes’s play over the last two years, this deal should surprise nobody. In 2018-19, his first full year as a starter, he joined Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season, en-route to an MVP award. In his second year, he delivered Kansas City’s first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.

2. Deshaun Watson

Team: Houston Texans

Average Salary: $39 million

Deshaun Watson became the latest quarterback to sign an extension as he agreed to a four-year $156 million deal, making it the second richest contract. This includes $110,717,123 guaranteed with a signing bonus of $27 million.

This deal truly is a dream-come-true for Watson. Going from the Falcons ball boy to one of the most likable stars in the NFL, Watson’s play has spoken for itself.

Watson has emerged as a threat in both the running and passing game. His presence has dramatically stabilized the Texans franchise, and you can never count Houston out. Just look at him rally the Texans from down 16-0 against the Bills in the playoffs

3. Russell Wilson

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Average Salary: $35 million

Wilson signed a four-year $140 million contract in 2019, including a $65 million signing bonus. His deal comes with $107 million in guarantees.

Wilson is a perennial MVP candidate. His deep ball is perhaps the best in the league, and he consistently elevates the Seahawks past their talent level.

He’s also a proven winner. Wilson has won 75 games through his first seven seasons. That’s more than any other quarterback through their first seven seasons in NFL history.

4. Ben Roethlisberger

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Average Salary: $34 million

5. Jared Goff

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Average Salary: $33.5 million

6. Aaron Rodgers

Team: Green Bay Packers

Average Salary: $33.5 million

7. Kirk Cousins

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Average Salary: $33 million

8. Carson Wentz

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Average Salary: $32 million

9. Dak Prescott

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Average Salary: $35 million

10. Matt Ryan

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Average Salary: $35 million

