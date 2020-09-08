Ricardo Lamas, an outdated guard of the Featherweight division decides to depart. Goes out after an excellent swan music.

On September 7, 2020, one of the famend fighters of the Featherweight division, Ricardo Lamas has introduced his retirement. The 38-year-old final featured at UFC Vegas 8, the place he registered a victory in opposition to Invoice Algeo, a combat which was adjudged because the combat of the night time. After the bout, within the post-match handle, Lamas did gave a touch about this potential transfer, and had stated he’ll talk about his future together with his household, and now every week and half afterwards, he formally declared to hung up his gloves. Lamas, thereby went on a excessive

Lamas, a former contender of the Featherweight title, said an unbelievable episode from his life, which led to this final resolution to retire.

Ricardo Lamas’ Motive Behind Retirement

In an interview with MMA Junkie, the 38-year-old revealed how with a rosary he at all times used to pay tribute to his late brother. “In the event you watch me combat, you’ll know that I at all times carry a rosary with me to the weigh-ins and to the walkout, and I’ll give it to my nook or no matter. In 2009, one among my brothers handed away and he was residing in Arizona on the time. So after we bought the information, me, two of my brothers and my dad went on the market to form of collect his belongings. See him, form of establish him and convey him again. … I used to be on this little retailer, form of like a Native American retailer, and so they had a bunch of rosaries – little wood rosaries.

“So I picked one up, one for myself, one for every of my brothers, one for my dad, and one for my brother who had simply handed away. At his wake, I had the priest bless all of the rosaries, and I gave one to every of my brothers and we buried one with my brother. In order that was form of my means of bringing him with me to each combat, as a result of he was actually proud (of me).”

Lamas Misplaced The Rosary

Ricardo Lamas additional defined intriguing flip of occasions in relation with the rosary, and the way they turned the issue that led to this resolution. “After my final combat, due to my hospitalization, I used to be within the hospital, placing all my crap away. I misplaced the rosary,” Lamas stated. “I didn’t know the place it was. And I form of forgot about it as a result of I just about solely convey it to fights. And I’m on the point of depart for Miami, and since I needed to go straight to Vegas from Miami, I’m getting every thing able to convey to the combat, like my flag, and I’m on the lookout for the rosary. I’m tearing my home aside and my spouse helps me look, and I couldn’t discover it anyplace and I’m like.’

“So I simply needed to depart with out it. And the opposite loopy factor is that my brother handed away on Aug. 28, 2009. The day of the weigh-ins was Aug. 28, and that night time, I had made weight. So I’m on weight, I am going to mattress, I get up about 3 a.m. simply because I’m so thirsty, and I simply begin scrolling by means of Fb and one among my brothers had posted a touch upon my late brother’s memorial web page, and I commented on it, and I simply began scrolling by means of footage of him and form of speaking to him in my head and saying, ‘I do know I don’t want a rosary to know that you simply’re right here with me, and please simply watch over me only one extra time. I simply need yet one more win, and I’ll transfer on from the game.”

“He stored his promise to look at over me, so I’ve bought to stay by my phrase”

Nonetheless, Lamas co-incidentally discovered the rosary, subsequent morning in his backpack, but determined to maintain his phrase, even after profitable the combat. “I knew one thing huge was going to occur on this combat. Considered one of my corners was staying with me, and I attempted telling him about it and I couldn’t even speak. I stored getting choked up. I used to be crying, after which he began crying. So I’ve by no means had something like that occur to me – if it was a coincidence … the identical day that my brother handed away … a number of hours earlier than, I’m actually speaking to him in my head and point out the rosary … I didn’t have it with me … and I feel it was simply his means of letting me know he was nonetheless there. So he stored his promise to look at over me, so I’ve bought to stay by my phrase. And I’m going to hold up my gloves after that efficiency.”

