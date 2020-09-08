Nikola Jokic was questionable for Recreation 3 of the Denver Nuggets’ second-round sequence in opposition to the Los Angeles Clippers with a sprained proper wrist, however in response to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, he will be active Monday. Jokic is coming off an enormous Recreation 2 efficiency by which he scored 28 factors on 10-of-17 capturing to go together with 18 rebounds, 4 assists and three blocks. The Nuggets rode that stellar outing all the best way to a victory in Recreation 2, tying the sequence at 1-1 after getting blown out by the favored Clippers in Recreation 1.

If Jokic had missed the sport, Mason Plumlee seemingly would have moved into the beginning lineup in his place, and rookie sensation Bol Bol would presumably have turn into the backup middle. Bol has performed solely 17 garbage-time minutes within the postseason up to now, and with good motive. Whereas his mixture of dimension and capturing is extremely tantalizing, he merely does not have sufficient expertise to remain on the ground in opposition to a group just like the Clippers, who’ve already given fellow-Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. issues on protection.

Jokic has been remarkably sturdy all through his profession. He did not miss a single recreation this season, and has by no means missed greater than 9 video games in a season as an entire. Thankfully, wrist accidents have a tendency to not be recurring. His long-term well being will not be essentially in danger. If he had missed the sport, Denver would have been in deep trouble. The Nuggets had been 6.7 factors per 100 possessions higher with their celebrity middle on the ground this season than on the bench.

His presence is particularly necessary in opposition to a Clippers group whose dimension is considerably underwhelming. Ivica Zubac, whereas stable, doesn’t pose almost the deterrence to Jokic that Rudy Gobert did final spherical. Montrezl Harrell is a 6-8, offensive-minded backup. Neither are significantly outfitted to sluggish Jokic down, and that is without doubt one of the key’s to Denver’s slim upset hopes. These hopes are nonetheless alive with Jokic taking part in in Recreation 3.