The Boston Celtics obtained off to an extremely sizzling begin towards the Toronto Raptors in Sport 5 on Monday evening, and an enormous a part of that sizzling begin got here from aggressive play from Jaylen Brown.

Brown has had an up-and-down sequence to date, and had a particularly tough go in Sport 4, a recreation which allowed the Raptors to crawl again from being down 2-0 and tie up the sequence.

Brown got here out aggressively in Sport 5 although, and he put an emphatic assertion on the market with a ridiculous dunk over the Raptors’ OG Anunoby within the first half.

I imply, take a look at this dunk. Take a look at this ridiculous dunk.

The common footage is loopy, however sluggish movement is even higher:

The Celtics went nuts for the dunk, and so they’ve been working rampant ever since.

NBA Twitter went wild for the dunk: