During the third T20I of the ongoing Australia’s tour of England in Southampton, Australia wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade provided his team with a brisk start in the second innings.

Chasing a 146-run target, Wade came out to bat as Australia captain Aaron Finch’s opening partner. With David Warner rested for this match, the left-hand batsman has opened after more than eight years in a T20I.

Having mis-timed a pull off England spearhead Jofra Archer for a boundary, Wade seemed to have made it a point to find his timing in the same over.

On the last delivery of the first over, Wade became a source of amazement as he put on display a colossal pick-up shot over the deep square leg region for a six. It is worth mentioning that both Wade and Archer represent Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.

Wade, who looked in his zone against the new ball, couldn’t extent his stay as his attempt to hit England fast bowler Mark Wood over mid-on saw him hitting the ball straight to Chris Jordan. The 32-year old player ended up scoring 14 (9) with the help of one four and one six.

After Finch won the toss and invited England in to bat, the hosts scored an unconvincing 145/6 in their allotted quota of 20 overs.

Having scored 55 (44) with the help of three fours and sixes each, England wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow was the pick of their batsmen as he registered his first T20I half-century as an opening batsman after more than 18 months. With bolwing figures of 4-0-34-2, Australia’s Adam Zampa was their best bowler.

What a Shot from Mathew Wade , Pure Power 🔥 Delight to Watch

Expensive Archer 16 of the Over

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 – 16/0 #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/Mp9dx9puYa — Mathan Writes (@Cric_writes59) September 8, 2020

What a shot Mathew Wade… six off Archer’s 90plus MPH delivery… over fine-leg… we were missing you Mathew! — Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) September 8, 2020

Love it when Archer goes for runs. That pull by Finch and that short arm jab 6 by Wade were 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽 #ENGvAUS — Raheel🇵🇰 (@Raheel0194) September 8, 2020

@IamNicck Hobert Hurricane factor at the moment working in favour of Wade in the battle against Archer!! — SUDIP CHAKRABORTY (@SUDIPC6) September 8, 2020

