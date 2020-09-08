DeAndre Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals are closing in on a contract extension, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport famous that the star receiver constructed the deal on his personal accord. Hopkins, who was traded from Houston to Arizona through the offseason, had three years remaining on his five-year, $81 million contract. When it comes to annual wage, Hopkins is presently tied for eighth among the many league’s highest-paid receivers, in keeping with Over the Cap. Atlanta’s Julio Jones, at $22 million yearly, is presently the league’s highest-paid receiver.

The opposite receivers making extra or as a lot as Hopkins (who makes $16.2 million) on an annual foundation embrace Amari Cooper ($20 million yearly), Michael Thomas ($19.25 million), A.J. Inexperienced ($18.17 million), Tyreek Hill ($18 million), Odell Beckham Jr. ($18 million), Mike Evans ($16.5 million), Brandin Cooks ($16.00 million), and Adam Thielen ($16.2 million). Hopkins’ new deal will doubtless soar significantly on an annual foundation.

The 28-year-old Hopkins has made All-Professional every of the previous three seasons. Throughout his seven seasons in Houston, the previous first-round choose caught 632 passes for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns. He led the NFL with 13 landing receptions in 2017, his first season enjoying with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Final fall, Hopkins caught 104 of 150 targets for 1,165 yards and 7 touchdowns whereas serving to the Texans advance to the AFC divisional spherical.

Hopkins will now look to construct a rapport with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, final yr’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Yr. He’s additionally having fun with the chance to work with future Corridor of Fame receiver, Larry Fitzgerald.

“Very refreshing to have somebody that may additionally train you and play alongside of you,” Hopkins stated of Fitzgerald throughout coaching camp, through Mason Kern of Sports activities Illustrated. “Clearly, I had (former huge receiver) Andre Johnson for 2 years with the Texans, however to even have one other Corridor-of-Fame receiver is nice. I really feel like I would not ask for it to be another means. I am going into my eighth yr, thought of a vet, however clearly Larry has virtually double that. And knowledge beats something. He is instructing me stuff already from the primary day. Simply watching him, watch how he competes nonetheless at his age out right here working sprints, simply understanding could be very motivational to see for myself.

“I’ve had nothing however respect for Larry since I began enjoying soccer, since I knew I needed to be a receiver and earlier than that. I’ve quite a lot of respect for Larry and the way in which he carries himself not simply on the sphere, however off the sphere. And he is a man that I appeared as much as, somebody that I referred to as after I had points with my contract on my earlier group and he gave me nice recommendation. And I listened to that recommendation and, clearly, it is led me to assist my profession and be the place I am at now.”